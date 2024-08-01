When Kobe Bryant Didn’t Participate In 2016 Rio Olympics For A Selfless Reason; Can You Guess?

The entire basketball community hoped that Kobe Bryant would at least consider one last dance by competing for Team USA in the 2016 Summer Games, even though he announced his intention to retire at the end of the season. After winning back-to-back Olympic gold medals, the "Black Mamba" solidified his reputation as one of America's best athletes.

Joining the Rio team and adding another gold would be an incredible fairy tale ending to solidify his legacy. But, Kobe chose not to play out of respect for himself and the other deserving players, despite the public's outcry for him to play with the Stars and Stripes.

Kobe said during an interview, "Since my retirement announcement, I'm able to watch these guys in a different light. I've come to terms with the fact that they are the future of this game. These are the guys who deserve the spots in Rio. These are the guys who people need to watch and root for. These are the guys to show fans where this game is going in the future. I've had my moment."

Bryant, who was 37 years old at that time, realized full well that he was already nearing the end of his career and that his time as an international competitor had come to an end.

The legendary player for the Los Angeles Lakers was already running on empty after suffering numerous injuries over the previous few seasons. He was no longer able to take any more strain. To avoid being a major distraction and impediment to a younger player's ability to relish a chance to represent the United States, Kobe would prefer to withdraw his candidacy.

Bryant wearing the "USA" on his chest gave him unforgettable moments. He led the "Redeem Team" to victory in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and went on to defend the title in London four years later, helping the country regain its lost glory.

Over his tenure with them in five different tournaments, the United States won 36 games in total without losing one game while the Mamba was a member of their squad. Kobe was persuaded to end his remarkable career as a Laker in front of his adoring Staples Center crowd, rather than going on a farewell tour in Rio.

Bryant added, "If they want me to come down and speak to the guys, I will, but that's about it. As beautiful as it would be to play for the country — I mean, I love our country — when I say my last game, it's going to be my last game. … I think it's pretty sweet to have the final game be in a Lakers uniform."

He and Team USA enjoyed their unique experiences while pursuing their paths. Bryant played for the rest of the 2015–16 campaign. Against the Utah Jazz, he had a spectacular 60-point shooting performance to cap off a remarkable career.

