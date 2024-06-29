When Kobe Bryant Engaged in Intense Trash-Talk With James Harden: “Got 5 More Than You”

Late Kobe Bryant and James Harden once had a ruthless on-court moment during the 2012 NBA season. This was the same time when Bryant and his Los Angeles Lakers team were trying their hard luck to return to the NBA Finals.

However, things were turning quite difficult for them as Oklahoma City Thunder were quite ahead of them with their game. This created a tense moment between the two players.

Kobe Bryant engaged in trash-talk with James Harden

In a February 2012 matchup between both teams, Bryant and Harden got engaged in a heated argument as the latter outplayed Bryant who was 7-24 on field goals. Shortly after this, Harden suggested he would see Bryant in the playoffs. This made the Lakers player confront Harden by warning him that he couldn't speak to him in that manner.

Bryant also confessed that he is a professional trash talker. Lastly, he reminded Harden that he had received five more rings than him. The former has five NBA Championships victories including the 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2010 wins. On the contrary, Harden has never won any championship so far.

Bryant said, "Gas him up! Aye, man, you talking sh*t now, I'm a professional sh*t talker, you can't talk sh*t to me. Huh? Good, I got five more (rings) than you."

Nevertheless, the Thunder were successful in reaching the finals in 2012. However, they ultimately lost the game to the Miami Heat.

A look into Kobe Bryant’s professional career

Kobe Bryant had spent over two decades in the NBA league. He was initially picked by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 season and was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers where he spent his entire playing career.

During his tenure with them, he earned the two-time NBA Finals MVP title, 18-time NBA All-Star, and NBA All-Defensive First Team, in addition to several other honors.

As much as the American professional basketball player was interested in bagging all these career highlights, he was also involved in trash-talking with several NBA players including his own teammates, making sure he never let anyone walk all over him.

Bryant was the first guard in NBA history to play 20 seasons. However, he retired from the NBA league in the 2015–16 season. Later, after around four years, in an unfortunate helicopter crash incident in 2020, Bryant passed away.

