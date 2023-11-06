When Kobe Bryant explained how fistfight with Shaquille O’Neal led to Laker’s three-peat

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O, Neal are two of the biggest names in the National Basketball Association. Both legendary players were under the same team Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2004.

Los Angeles Lakers won three championships under these two legendary players from 2000, 2001, and 2002.

Kobe Bryant told in an interview when he and got in a physical fight with Shaq

“My teammates were crazy when me and Shaq got into a fistfight. After that day, they said I was certifiable. I am not backing down.”

Kobe further said, “There is a level of respect from Shaq too. He told me that day was a big turning point for him. Generally, he was used to talking trash and saying what he wanted and nobody stepped up and challenged him.”

“When he saw me challenge him for that, he thought I was crazy. From that moment, he knew that he could win with this kid.” Kobe concluded.

When Shaq remembered Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, over his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, secured five NBA championships, solidifying his status as the greatest basketball player to play in NBA( National Basketball Association) history.



Bryant died at the age of 41 years in a tragic helicopter crash his daughter 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in the crash on January 26th, 2020.

Shaq gave an emotional tribute speech for Kobe at Staples Arena

“Kobe and I pushed one another to play some of the greatest basketball of all time, and, yes, sometimes, like immature kids, we argued, we fought, we bantered or insulted each other with off-handed remarks,"

O'Neal further expressed back then. "But make no mistake, even when folks thought we were on bad terms when the cameras were turned off, he and I would throw a wink at each other and say, 'Let's go whoop some ass.”



