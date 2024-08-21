When Kobe Bryant Got Into Jeremy Lin’s Head With Insane Thrash Talk During Lakers Practice: ‘He Don’t Want It’

Late Kobe Bryant, known for his legendary competitiveness and intensity, had no second thoughts about challenging his teammates to push their limits. One such instance took place during a Lakers practice in 2014 when Bryant ruthlessly trash-talked teammate Jeremy Lin, sparking headlines and reminding the world of Kobe's relentless "Mamba Mentality."

The 2014–2015 Lakers season was not easy. Once Kobe recovered from his injuries and the roster was thinned out, the team had to start over. Despite these challenges, Kobe persisted in his unwavering strategy, expecting the best of everyone in his vicinity. He exhibited this kind of thinking in a practice session in December 2014.

In the video, Kobe’s frustrations can be seen with the team's lackluster performance boiled over during practice, leading him to single out Jeremy Lin. At the time, Lin was trying to establish himself on a struggling Lakers team after a brief stint of stardom with the New York Knicks during "Linsanity." However, Kobe’s bar was set high, and he didn't hesitate to remind Lin where he stood.

"You ain't go s**t on me," Kobe barked at Lin, punctuating his demand for accountability and higher performance. Bryant didn’t just criticize Lin; he extended his jabs to the entire team, calling them out for not meeting his championship-level expectations.

This was not a unique instance. Kobe frequently ejected his teammates from the NBA, regardless of their standing. His derogatory comments were meant to encourage rather than to destroy brilliance. Kobe's primary goal has always been to win, and he was willing to do whatever it took to get there, even if it meant telling people the unpleasant truth.

Bryant's trash-talking style may have seemed ridiculous to outsiders, but others who knew him well saw it as a part of the "Mamba Mentality" that influenced his career. When it came to basketball, Kobe's on-court ethic and motivation were unmatched. He took advantage of practice to imitate game pressure, often forcing his teammates through challenging circumstances to prepare them for genuine competition.

This presented Jeremy Lin with a chance to grow and learn. Even after Lin made such pointed criticism, Lin still commended Kobe for his dedication to perfection. Kobe's intensity wasn't always easy to take in, even if Lin acknowledged that looking back, his time with the Lakers taught him important lessons about tenacity and mental toughness.

When Kobe trashed talked, he never held back or regretted it; instead, he used it to uplift others around him. He believed that success comes from overcoming adversity, and that's what makes him a legend: he often served as that hurdle during practice to help his colleagues become better players.



