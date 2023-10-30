When Kobe Bryant of all people refused to play golf with Michael Jordan because of his insanely competitive drive

Legends speak of the fierce competitiveness of Jordan, whether on the basketball court or outside it. The notion of being superior to others was non-negotiable for this native of North Carolina.

His drive to win was palpable during his games, in the way he pushed his teams towards victories.

Even in odd places like a golf course, a game of wits, pride, and high skills was nothing less than a battlefield for him. Kobe understood this dimension of Jordan too well to accept any of his numerous golf invitations.

“Michael is competitive in all things that don't make sense,” commented Kobe.

Kobe relayed how Jordan persistently wanted him to join in a game of golf. But Kobe, being wise enough, wouldn't risk competing against an icon. He was aware of his novice status in golf versus the expert golfer Jordan was.

"Jordan continually coaxed me into playing golf with him. But, 'Mike, I know you by heart. I wrote about you in my elementary school assignments. Your golf game started in North Carolina.

Doing the calculations, that amounts to your golf experience of nearly a hundred years. I, on the other hand, am a total newcomer.

The last thing I would do is step into a golf course with you and get blown away. This is simply not going to happen,'" remarked Kobe, also known as the Black Mamba.

When did Michael Jordan prefer Kobe Bryant over LeBron James?

When questioned about choosing between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James to lead a team to an NBA win, Michael Jordan stood by Kobe Bryant.

With a track record of six NBA titles during his 15-year career, Jordan's insights into a championship mindset are second to none. He's a habitual victor, after all.

Analyzing his preference for Bryant over James in clinching an NBA championship, Jordan pointed to Bryant's extreme determination.

"At this stage, LeBron dominates the game of basketball," stated Jordan. "However, when it comes to championships, I'd go with Kobe. His fervent desire to win and his readiness to push to the max is unparalleled.

"Imagine a guy at 34, guarding the point guards while playing 38 to 40 minutes. It's absurd! It appears he's grappling with the intensity of his ambition.

His obsession is as much a curse as it was for me. However, when forced to choose between the two, it's not easy, but five titles outweigh one."

It's pertinent to note that this conversation happened in 2013. LeBron James has since added three more championships to his name.

Yet, Kobe Bryant still edges him by one title, while being two short of Michael Jordan.

