When Kobe Bryant Once Revealed Where He Would’ve Ended Up if He Hadn’t Turn Pro

Looking back at the legendary career of Kobe Bean Bryant, it is sufficient to say that he is arguably the best High School hooper to successfully make it in the NBA. Drafted 13th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft, Bryant, alongside Jermaine O'Neal, were among the new wave of High School players with NBA-level potential.

Though getting picked midway in the first round is no small feat, perhaps a couple of years in college would have upgraded Bryant’s already decent draft stock. In conversations throughout the years, the 18-time All-Star had mentioned his likely landing spots had he not decided to go pro.

But In 2019, he confirmed where he would have eventually ended up had things gone differently.

What Bryant’s Collegiate Career Would’ve Looked Like

In a conversation on The Corp podcast with hosts Alex Rodriguez and Big Cat, the five-time champion engaged in an in-depth interaction about his business career and life post-basketball.

Early in their exchange, co-host Big Cat directed Bryant’s attention to Duke and if he would’ve committed to play under Mike Krzyzewski, AKA Coach K. Bryant answered candidly, saying: Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

“Coach K kept recruiting me; he kept recruiting me. He didn’t just resign to the fact that I was gonna go pro; he was persistent about it.” Bryant continued, “At that moment in time, for me to make a decision and say, you know what, I’m not gonna go pro, it would’ve been Duke because coach K kept on asking”

Talking about offers from other colleges, Bryant also mentioned Roy Williams and his persistence in getting Bryant to Kansas. Another high-profile name he brought up was Dean Smith. Smith was in his final years as North Carolina's head coach when he reached out to Bryant through a letter. Bryant elaborated on this, adding:

“Dean sent me a letter, and he was like, from what I hear, you’re good enough to go pro, so I don’t want to waste your time. But this is a home for you if you want to take a visit here and change your mind.”

Had Bryant committed to Duke, his skillset and talent, combined with coach K’s vision and training methods, would have changed history in favor of the Institute. 1998 and 1999 victories would’ve meant two more national championships to adorn Duke’s trophy case and college player of the year honors for Bryant.

ALSO READ: When Kobe Bryant Debuted For the Lakers, Becoming Youngest Player in NBA History

Bryant’s Decision to Go Pro

Bryant's goal to pursue professional basketball stemmed from his motivation to prove himself. When talking about his decision to turn professional, the former MVP said, “It was a tough decision. Ultimately, the key factor for me was whether or not I was ready. Even if I was ready, I still needed to improve anyway”.

With over 33,000 points, 18 All-Star appearances, 15 All-NBA team selections, five championships, and an Oscar, Bryant showed trust in his own potential before most others did. It not only made him one of the greatest players ever to play the sport but also an inspiration to many , even beyond basketball.

ALSO READ: When Michael Jordan Heaped Praise on Kobe Bryant’s Relentless Work Ethi