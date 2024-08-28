When Kobe Bryant Scared His Lakers Teammate During Late Night Practice, Who Thought He Was a Ghost

The incomparable work ethic, persistent intensity, and unshakable desire that Kobe Bryant brought to the game of basketball define his legacy. It became common knowledge that his "Mamba mentality," which required the very best of everyone around him as well as himself, was linked with his professional life.



This occasionally required his teammates to put up with some of the hardest practices and workouts they had ever done. Jodie Meeks, one of those teammates, provides anecdotal evidence that eloquently illustrates Kobe's seriousness about his craft and the impact that focus had on him.

Although Jodie Meeks may not be well-known to many NBA fans, Kobe Bryant considered him to be one of the few players who truly deserved his admiration. Although Meeks' achievement wasn't simple, it was one that he attained via perseverance and hard work—precisely the traits Kobe appreciated most in people around him.

Meeks joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012 as a free agent. The team had just assembled a formidable team that featured Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant in addition to talents like Steve Nash and Dwight Howard. There was a great deal of pressure, and the squad had very high expectations. Meeks, however, saw this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and was prepared to take on the challenge



Also Read: Fact Check: Is Kobe Bryant Only Person To Ever Win Olympic Medal and Oscar Both? Find Out

An unexpected encounter with Kobe Bryant

Meeks made the decision to go to the Staples Center one evening in order to practice late into the night. The arena was largely silent and dark at around ten o'clock at night, a spooky calm before the impending storm of the season. Meeks had the court all to himself while he shot for almost two hours, getting to know the rims on his new home court. He assumed he was alone because he could not see anyone else.



Meeks returned to the locker room to take a brief shower after working out. He was taken aback when he came back. It was none other than Kobe Bryant, standing in the locker room, covered in perspiration. Meeks was unaware that Kobe had stayed the entire time.

Advertisement

“I thought no one was there because all the lights were off in the weight room,” Meeks recalled. “I’m done and about to get dressed and go home, and Kobe walks in. He kind of scared me because my back was at the door. I’m like, ‘You were here?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I was here the whole time in the weight room watching you.’”

The encounter left Meeks stunned but also honored. Kobe had been observing him the entire time, quietly assessing his work ethic, determination, and commitment to his craft.



Also Read: Watch: Kobe Bryant's Reaction to High School Rivals Claiming They Could Beat Him in 1996

Earning Kobe Bryant's respect

That night proved to be a career-defining experience for Meeks. Even though it was unexpected at first, Kobe's attendance later proved to be evidence of the respect the Lakers icon had for him. Kobe had some very meaningful remarks for Meeks after witnessing him labor through the night.



“I really respect how you go about your craft,” Kobe told Meeks.

From one of the greatest basketball players in history, that one sentence said it all. Respect was something that Kobe Bryant didn't give out cheaply; it required effort, commitment, and a common love of the game. Meeks had fulfilled his promise, and it proved to be a pivotal moment that cemented his standing in the Lakers' locker room.



Also Read: Kobe Bryant Not LeBron James Is a Better Comparison to Michael Jordan Claims CM Punk

Advertisement

The essence of the Mamba mentality

Kobe Bryant lived by the Mamba Mentality, which extended beyond his on-court exploits. An all-or-nothing mentality characterized his leadership style: either you were dedicated to greatness or you weren't worth his time. Knowing that a teammate was as committed as he was, ready to make the ultimate sacrifice, and test their limitations, was a sign of respect for Kobe.

Jodie Meeks' story is just one of many that illustrate Kobe's intensity and how he inspired those around him to strive for greatness. It also shows the softer side of the Mamba Mentality—a side that appreciated and respected the efforts of those who embraced the same work ethic Kobe lived by.

This meeting with Kobe was about more than just basketball; it was also about morals, diligence, and the unwavering pursuit of greatness. Meeks will cherish this anecdote for the rest of his life since it shows how he gained the respect of one of the greatest legends in the history of the game.

Advertisement

Everyone Kobe Bryant played with and against was forever changed by his Mamba Mentality. Jodie Meeks was determined to prove himself to the Mamba, not only to share a court with Kobe. Meeks saw the late-night meeting at the Staples Center as a turning point in his life because he was able to win Kobe's respect by doing the one thing that truly meant the most to him: working hard.

Stories like these guarantee that the Mamba Mentality endures in the upcoming players and continues to define Kobe's legacy.



Also Read: Kobe Bryant Net Worth 2024 - His $600 Million Legacy and Who Is in Charge of It Now?