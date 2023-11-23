When Kobe Bryant was told to intentionally miss so his idol Michael Jordan could win his last NBA All-Star Game

During the final All-Star Game in 2003, Michael Jordan scored a dramatic fadeaway boundary shot, securing a two-point lead for the East with only 3.0 seconds remaining in overtime.

If he had won, this would've served as the perfect capstone to his extraordinary career, also known as His Airness. Nonetheless, Kobe Bryant had a different plan.

Vince Carter understood that the 2003 All-Star Game was more than just a regular match between the East and West; it was Michael Jordan's All-Star Game.

In a gracious move, Carter voluntarily gave up his starting spot for MJ.

Carter believed that the ideal farewell would have been a win for MJ. He confessed to doing everything in their power during the game and, most notably, after Jordan's fadeaway in overtime. But he couldn't ignore Kobe Bryant's outstanding presence.

Carter shared, "We did our utmost", and added, "We were yelling, 'End the game. End the game now.' But being the competitor Kobe Bryant was, he was determined to clinch the win."

Kobe's competitive spirit in MJ's farewell showdown

Following Jordan's impressive fadeaway shot over Shawn Marion, the West called for a timeout to plan their next move.

Kobe Bryant concluded this plan by taking possession of the ball, attempting a fading 3-pointer, and drawing a foul from Jermaine O'Neal.

As Steve Francis, the West's starting guard later revealed, East's head coach, Isiah Thomas, instructed him to propose Kobe intentionally miss.

Kobe successfully made the first shot. However, before he engaged in the second, Francis relayed Thomas's recommendation to him.

Though Bryant missed the second shot, he landed the third, tying the game and pushing it into a second round of overtime.

In the subsequent overtime, the West, spurred on by baskets from Kevin Garnett and Steve Francis, created a lead.

Bryant's 3-pointer added to their success as the East's performance dwindled. This resulted in the West seizing the game with Garnett earning the All-Star Game MVP title.

Bryant's driven performance manifested why he's often juxtaposed with Jordan regarding mindset and playing techniques.

Black Mamba's primary focus was to win the game - no exceptions.

Despite his respect and acknowledgment that this was his idol's last All-Star Game, Bryant stood firm in his belief that no one deserves a free ride. If Jordan wanted to win, he'd have to fight for it.

