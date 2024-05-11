In the 2006 Western Conference First Round, Game 7, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns. This was a major heartbreak as the NBA fans had high expectations from the Lakers to win. The loss was also a major disappointment for the team’s star player, Kobe Bryant.

Following the loss, former NBA player and sports commentator, Charles Barkley criticized about the Lakers' loss on national television. 15 years later, in 2021, on Inside the NBA on TN, Charles Barkley recalled Kobe Bryant’s frustration and the lengthy (around 3 hours) text messages filled with cusses.

“Kobe started texting me for the next three hours,” Barkley reminisced. "He's calling me every M.F., every S.O.B. in the world,” he went on to say.

Apparently, Charles Barkley criticized Kobe Bryant for not being aggressive enough in the second half of 2006’s Game 7 between the Suns and Lakers. On the other hand, Kobe believed he was following the NBA game plan by getting his Lakers teammates involved. Thus, this difference in perspective led to a heated exchange.

Los Angeles Lakers would go on to win the NBA championship in 2009

The Lakers faced the Orlando Magic in the 2009 finals. Three out of the five NBA games were decided by a difference of six points or less and two NBA games went into overtime! This included a Game 4 win for the Los Angeles Lakers secured in overtime. Kobe Bryant averaged 32.4 points per game throughout the series. He also earned the Finals MVP title.

Finally, with a final score of 99-86 in Game 5, the Los Angeles Lakers secured their 15th NBA championship title. In 2010, the Lakers once again won the championship title. Kobe Bryant won a total of five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers 2009 and 2010 NBA championships happened under the leadership of Phil Jackson.

Kobe Bryant’s Tragedic Death

10 years later after achieving this back-to-back feat, Kobe Bryant tragically died on January 26, 2020. The Lakers veteran passed away along with his daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Seven other people were also on board and did not survive.

In February 2024, Kobe Bryant's statue was unveiled in Los Angeles. This date incorporates both of Kobe's retired jersey numbers, 8 and 24, with the number 2 also honoring his deceased daughter, Gianna. The 19-foot-tall statue is located outside the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in downtown Los Angeles.

