When Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mentality 'Killed' Young Russell Westbrook; All You Need to Know

Most players who faced Kobe Bryant in competition found that there was always something important to learn from his unwavering "Mamba Mentality." But for Russell Westbrook, this learning experience began relatively early—even before he joined the NBA—despite the fact that he faced Kobe in 33 games, including playoff matchups, over eight seasons.

When "Brodie" appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he talked about how, as a sophomore at UCLA, he had the chance to play against Kobe. Even though he was utterly overpowered by his idol and thoroughly outclassed in the pickup game, Westbrook emphasized how the 18-time All-Star's core principles for the game motivated him.

"I had the opportunity to compete, and me and Kobe—not going back and forth because he was basically killing me, but it's OK," Westbrook said. "The No. 1 lesson I got from that is watching him, and to this day, I think we all know it as the Mamba Mentality. But when I was younger and watching him, he was competing like it was the Finals. And to me, it was so inspiring because it allowed me to understand that this is what you need to be like."

Westbrook's averages at UCLA increased significantly from 3.4 points, 0.7 assists, and 0.4 blocks per game as a freshman to 12.7 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in his sophomore year, demonstrating substantial improvement. However, meeting Kobe made him realize that to advance in his career, he needed to keep getting better.

Advertisement

When Westbrook joined the NBA, he quickly proved to be a formidable opponent for Bryant. He outscored Kobe in fourteen games, dished out more assists in twenty-three, and grabbed more rebounds in nineteen. Even after Bryant retired in 2016, Westbrook continued to show his true mettle by winning the MVP award the following year.

One cannot ignore Westbrook's enormous heart, even though his declining effectiveness and sporadic dubious decisions during crucial moments have made him the target of many haters. With his constant hustle plays, tough defense, and intense competitiveness—a trait he picked up from Kobe—he energizes his team.

It is safe to conclude that even though the legendary Lakers shooting guard is no longer with us, the two-time MVP of the All-Star Game continues to carry on his legacy.

ALSO READ: When Kobe Bryant Didn’t Participate In 2016 Rio Olympics For A Selfless Reason; Can You Guess?