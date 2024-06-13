When Lakers Revoked Jerry West’s Lifetime Season Ticket Without Warning: ‘No One Had the Nerve to Call Me’

Jerry West has been considered one of the greatest to grace the Los Angeles Lakers jersey. With his only title coming in 1972, which also saw 21 points in Game 3, West was majorly accredited for building the team around him.

However, years after he was done with his time at the Lakers, the late NBA champion looked back on his stint and could not hold back how things went bitter down the line.

In his conversation with The Athletic, he opened up about the unpleasant treatment by the franchise to which he devoted his life. During his talk with Sam Amick back in 2022, West recalled the mistreatment from the management as they revoked his lifetime season tickets.

He said, “It was a cold phone text to my wife. No one had the nerve to call me, but that’s how petty they are, OK?”

Although he never admitted that he hated Lakers for this, nor did he comment on any animosity left in him for dealing with things in a whole different way. West told that the late Los Angeles Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss promised him and his wife Karen season tickets, but it was the no-clarification revoke that irked him.

“And I love the Lakers, OK? I love to see them do well. It’s great for basketball. I’m proud of everything that happened when I was there. I’m proud of everything that happened when I wasn’t there—the positives,” West added, still being happy with his former team going well.

The story behind Jerry West becoming the NBA Logo

Despite his passing, Jerry West's legacy as an NBA icon lives on, with fans worldwide recognizing him as the silhouette in the iconic NBA logo.

Renowned for his exceptional skills on the court, West's impact transcended his playing days, becoming a mastermind executive who crafted dynasties like the Shaq-Kobe Lakers and the dominant Warriors of the late 2010s.

While his influence on the game is undeniable, it's perhaps as the face of the NBA logo that West will forever be etched in basketball history, symbolizing the essence of the sport to millions of fans across the globe.

The story behind how Jerry West became the NBA logo is a tale of artistic inspiration and sports history intertwining. Designer Alan Siegel, captivated by a photo of West in action, crafted the now-infamous silhouette that has come to symbolize basketball itself.

Though the NBA never officially confirmed West as the logo, Siegel's revelation confirmed what many had long suspected.

Despite West's humble nature and slight discomfort with the attention brought by the logo association, he acknowledges the honor and humorously remarks on the financial benefits it brings. As fans continue to pay tribute to the NBA legend, the image of Jerry West dribbling down the court will forever remain a timeless symbol of the sport he helped shape.

