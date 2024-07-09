When Larry Bird BOLDLY Predicted Michael Jordan as Future of NBA During His Rookie Year

Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird anticipated the rise of Michael Jordan a season before famously comparing him to God. Although MJ was selected third overall in the 1984 NBA Draft, his peers were already praising him before his rookie season had even ended.

Larry Bird had a knack for recognizing talent, and he knew the future was here on February 5, 1985, when the Boston Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls 110-106.

Bird noted that he had never seen one player turn a team around like Jordan did. He observed that all the Bulls players had become better because of him, predicting that Orlando Woolridge would probably be an All-Star for the rest of his career. Bird also foresaw that fans would soon pack the stadium every night, not just when the Celtics came to town, as they would come to watch Jordan.

MJ was the best rookie ever, Larry Bird

In the 1983–84 season, the Bulls finished 27–55 and were only 20–28 after 48 games. With 38 wins at the end of Michael Jordan's rookie season—11 more than the year before—Chicago qualified for the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Jordan exceeded expectations, even though he was expected to be good. By December 1984, he was featured under the headline "A Star is Born" on the cover of Sports Illustrated. As a rookie, he was named an All-Star starter due to the growing interest from fans.

Larry Bird remarked on Jordan's impact, stating that he had never seen anyone like him. Bird described Jordan as phenomenal and one of a kind, emphasizing that players like Jordan contribute to a better image for the league, increased crowds, and higher TV ratings. Bird concluded by calling Jordan the best, ever.

Jordan was better than Bird as a rookie

In that victory over the Bulls, Larry Bird recorded a near triple-double with 27 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and three blocked shots. He was, however, enthralled with the UNC product, who finished with 41 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and one block.

That season, the Bulls advanced to the postseason but were defeated 1-3 by the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round. Meanwhile, the NBA Finals saw the Showtime Lakers overthrow the Celtics. That year, Larry Bird won MVP for the second time in a row, and Michael Jordan took home the Rookie of the Year award. As the Celtics legend predicted, Jordan quickly became the league's biggest star and dominated it.

