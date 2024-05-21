When Larry Bird Revealed Reason Behind Not Trash-Talking Julius Erving

Julius Erving or Dr. J was rightfully regarded as a trailblazer and a pivotal role in virtually salvaging the league during his playing days; in fact, so great was his talent that even habitual trash-talkers like Larry Bird chose to keep their mouths shut when facing the Sixers forward.

Bird reflects on his career as a professional basketball player in his autobiography. He talks about how he got into a rivalry with Erving and acknowledges that, when he was at his best, he refrained from trash-talking Dr. J.

What Did Bird Wrote in His Autobiography?

Bird Wrote, "My personal rivalry with Julius Erving was growing. It's still the most exciting confrontation I've ever had at the forward spot. In my first couple of years, Dr. J was at his peak, and I was just starting to come on. It was a battle every single time. The most important I had to do while guarding Dr.J was to get help. When he started going along that baseline, you knew what was on his mind. He wanted to dunk. Once he got a step on you, there was nothing you could do. Any daylight at all, and Dr.J would jam it through."

He further added, "Some people said, 'You should just give him the outside shot." Well, when the good doctor was on the left side, he had a very good bank shot, and I was scared to death of that, so that wasn't necessarily the answer either. Julius Erving also was a much better defensive player than most people gave him credit for. We never spoke on the court. It was said I yelled things at him one night, but that was M.L. talking trash from the bench, not me. Believe me; I never said a word to Dr. J on the court."

Larry Bird Didn’t Push it Too Far With Erving

Throughout his career, Dr. J didn't have many rivals, much less equals, but Bird rose fast to become a legitimate superstar in the association and sit at his table. Erving was a well-known basketball legend when Bird was selected. His unparalleled athleticism, particularly on the open court, intimidated opponents. When competing against him, Larry was cautious about how far he pushed the envelope.

