When Larry Jordan Spilled Beans on How Being MJ's Brother Saved Him From District Attorney

Larry Jordan was always the superior basketball player compared to his younger brother, Michael Jeffrey Jordan, during their childhood. Even the GOAT himself acknowledged this fact.

However, it was Mike, Larry's younger brother, who was selected third overall in the 1984 NBA Draft and went on to become the biggest basketball star in history.

Larry, on the other hand, never made it to the NBA. Larry Jordan remained known as Michael Jordan's older brother, while Mike Jordan became the legendary Michael Jordan.

What did Larry Jordan say?

Larry said, "I'm always known as Michael Jordan's brother instead of Larry Jordan. But there are advantages, too. I was given a speeding ticket in North Carolina recently. I drive a red 1985 Corvette. I would've lost my license, except the district attorney was a big North Carolina and Michael Jordan fan."

How good was Larry Jordan growing up?

Larry Jordan was James and Deloris Jordan's second son. Mike and Larry frequently faced off against one another, particularly on the basketball court, as their birth dates were only 11 months apart. Larry was always the stronger player and older brother, so he consistently prevailed in their one-on-one matches.

Larry was drafted by the now-defunct World Basketball League while attending UNC-Wilmington for his college career. However, he was never able to catch up to Mike and ended up living in his shadow. It wasn't simple at first, but Larry discovered that it had advantages once he got the hang of it.

Larry said, "People treat you better as a person because of Michael. A lot of great things have happened to me and my family."

Larry made me a better player, claimed Michael Jordan

After Michael blew everyone away in the NBA, Larry and the Jordan family had an abundance of business opportunities, but MJ also benefited from his childhood rivalry with his older brother. MJ claimed that Larry influenced the way he played.

