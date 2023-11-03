When late Bob Knight tried to rip into Michael Jordan to set example but was stumped by NBA legend’s response

The world received the saddening news two days ago - legendary College Basketball coach Bob Knight had passed away.

Broadcast outlets reported the demise of this icon, who hailed from Orrville, Ohio.

Coming in as the sixth most-winning Division 1 basketball coach, Knight left this world at his residence, following a prolonged illness. He was 83 years of age.

As a basketball coach, one of the most significant accolades was his appointment as the head coach of the men's Olympic team. Knight achieved this honor in 1984.

Consistent with his somewhat controversial, yet brilliant style, he raised eyebrows early in the process when he dropped future NBA Hall of Famers, Patrick Ewing and John Stockton.

Despite this, Knight succeeded in assembling a formidable roster. He showed his keen acumen and placed his trust in a young 21-year-old talent, Michael Jordan.

There was an instance when Knight attempted to confront none other than Michael Jordan, during halftime of the 1984 Olympic gold medal game against Spain.

Such was the fiery passion and dedication of the legendary Bob Knight.

ALSO READ: Victor Wembanyama equals rare Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James records days after he was compared to Bol Bol

Coach Knight's motivational tactics: The Michael Jordan halftime story

Knight recalled stepping into the locker room after the first half, with his US team leading by 29 points. He found Jordan settled in front of his locker. Knight, intending to inspire his team and set a precedent, chose to mildly reprimand Jordan.

Knight had a strategy in mind, one that he was confident would prompt the team to ponder on their areas of improvement. His tactic? Criticize Michael Jordan.

He exclaimed, “I’m going to reprimand Jordan a bit, and the rest of them will fret, 'If he’s dissatisfied with Jordan, how does he feel about me?”'

With the stat sheet held in hand, Knight approached Jordan. He peered down at him and questioned, "Mike, when on earth are you going to set a screen?"

Four team members were already screening during the game, working to create openings for both Jordan and each other. Jordan, however, hadn't been seen setting screens.

“Mike, what on earth does that have to do with your screens?” Knight shot back.

Jordan retorted, “Coach, I believe I’m setting them faster than your eye can catch.”

Despite magnifying Jordan's statistics slightly, Knight acknowledged Jordan's exceptional game performance. In only 12 minutes of play, he had achieved 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Advertisement

This anecdote related by Knight during an event embodies his coaching methodology and his efforts to drive his players.

ALSO READ: Joel Embiid REACTS to James Harden’s claiming 76ers kept him on 'a leash'