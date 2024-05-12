When Lawrence Guy and His Wife Gifted Flowers to 75 Moms on Mother’s Day

It was not an ordinary Mother's Day for Lawrence Guy and his wife, Andrea Guy, last year. Since this year's Mother's Day is around the corner, we have a very adorable story to share about the former New England Patriots defensive end and his other half.

Lawrence Guy and his wife Andrea once gave flowers to 75 moms on Mother's Day.

American football defensive end, who is currently a free agent, welcomed his fourth child with his wife Andrea last year on Mother's Day. The couple were in the neonatal ICU (NICU) at Miami’s Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital when the new parents celebrated the happy moment by making it happy for others too. They went on to gift flowers to 75 moms on the special day when motherhood and the maternal bond are recognized.

Lawrence Guy and his wife Andrea hosted a Charity Baby Shower Bash for single mothers

Not everyone is privileged, and Lawrence Guy and his wife Andrea are well aware of it. This is why they held the third-annual Lawrence Guy Family Foundation Charity Baby Shower Bash at Gillette Stadium last year in October so that they could do as much as they could for single mothers. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

As per a report on Patriots.com, they got the idea after welcoming their daughter. Andrea said, “It came from a moment of love after we had our daughter.” She further told how she was exposed to a mother “who was in an unfortunate situation, and she had a really hard start to having her baby.” She went on to state that this situation made her realize what it's like to “have kids” as a mother of four.

Advertisement

Lawrence and Andrea, while they experienced some complications during their third child, helped a mother who was pleading for help. As no one was there to help, the 34-year-old who was drafted by Green Bay Packers in 2011, and his wife helped the stranger. The two operate the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, an organization that helps financially disadvantaged families and provides them with resources.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Beat LeBron James, Shaq and The Rock to Top Odds for Netflix Roast After Tom Brady