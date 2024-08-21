When LeBron James Bullied Kyle Kuzma With Monster Dunk in Front of His GF Winnie Harlow and Laughed With Her

LeBron James was unstoppable against the Washington Wizards on 12th October 2022. He scored a brilliant 50 points crucial for the Los Angeles Lakers' dismal season.

LeBron James displayed his strength in front of the crowd and directed his gaze toward Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend after he successfully dunked, making it appear that the Wizards' defense could not stop the Lakers' star player from scoring. The two celebrities' encounter went viral right away.

The third quarter saw the game pick up speed, but LeBron was still coolly working to get points for the Lakers. However, when he dunked on Kyle Kuzma, he couldn't contain his emotions and displayed some aggressive flexing in front of the crowd. He also cast a long glance in the direction of Kuzma's girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, who was sitting and watching the game.

While it's unclear whether LeBron was giving Winnie the finger because the angles weren't ideal for spotting it, Winnie was keeping her eyes on LBJ and giving his flexing a close look.

With his incredible performance, LeBron makes history by becoming the oldest player to record multiple 50-point games in a season. He made 18/25 field goals and 6/9 from beyond the arc during the game. In addition, he led the Lakers in rebounds with seven and had six assists.

In the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Denver Nuggets in May of this year, LeBron James made history by becoming the first player in the NBA to score 40,000 points in his career with a scoop layup off the glass. James, the all-time leading scorer, continued to push his record farther away as he used a spin move to get away from Denver's Michael Porter Jr. and put the ball in with his left hand. James needed nine points going into the game to reach the milestone.

The packed downtown Los Angeles arena erupted in cheers upon James's much-awaited basket to reach 40,000 points, and when he took the floor during the subsequent break, the crowd stood. Since then, the King has added another Olympic gold medal to his trophy cabinet and is looking forward to another year in the NBA at 40 with his son, Bronny James.

