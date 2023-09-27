When LeBron James dismissed NFL legend Tom Brady claiming NBA presents tougher athletic test

It's not uncommon to see NBA players like Michael Jordan or Damian Lillard try out other sports. Fascinatingly, even basketball superstar LeBron James dabbled in a different sport before he picked up a basketball.

Before his blazing basketball career, LeBron was kicking off in football during his high school days. He even represented his high school in the sport. His reasons for being interested in both sports are intriguing.

Respected widely as two of the greatest athletes of their time, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady are constantly under the limelight. However, LeBron doesn't seem to consider Brady as the all-time Greatest Athlete, or the "GOAT".

When probed about his views on Brady, LeBron had a compelling response. He stated, “My only argument with a football player being the greatest athlete of all time is that they only gotta play one side of the floor, man.”

He further added, “Yes, Brady is unbelievable. Brady is the greatest quarterback I’ve ever seen but he affects the game one way.”

ALSO READ: What happened between Victor Osimhen and Napoli? Football star deletes all club-related posts from Instagram

How did Brady react to LeBron's statement?

The football superstar made an appearance on "The Shop", where he discussed the remarks made by LeBron James about him. Even though LeBron's comments were four years old, Brady mentioned that he recalled them.

“It just depends on what style you like,” Brady said. “But my style of play might not fit everybody else’s, what their view of what that position should be.”

Despite being a seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady confessed that he can't handle every responsibility on the football field. His role does not call for blocking or tackling, explaining why he isn't accountable for those tasks.

Brady stayed quiet about his opinions on the greatest athlete ever. Nevertheless, it seems like he's well aware of the buzz around him and what others are saying about him.

ALSO READ: Is Cristiano Ronaldo planning to retire? Al-Nassr star REVEALS his future plans