When Lebron James Made The Undertaker Wait For An Hour Outside His Locker Room Before Refusing To Meet Him

On the opening night of NBA season 2016-17, featuring LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers, WWE Hall Of Famer, The Undertaker was invited to meet the superstar of basketball. Despite being invited as a guest, the wrestling legend was left embarrassed after LeBron turned down the offer of meeting him.

The Phenom reached the Cavaliers game with his wife, Michelle McCool, and Dana Warrior. They stood by the locker room of the Cleveland Cavaliers for an hour, waiting for LeBron James to come out, but he never did. Joe Vardon, a Cleveland Sports journalist, gave a brief view of the situation, saying,

"Here’s a life lesson. If you don’t have an appointment, don’t already know James personally, aren’t a business associate, or a small child, the odds of meeting James before or after a Cavs game in or near the locker room are not great."

Comparing the Undertaker situation, he gave a similar example. As per Joe, the renowned second baseman of the Houston Astros, Jose Altuve, was looking forward to meeting the NBA legend after a match with the Houston Rockets. While LeBron James was notified of the request through his PR team, he declined it.

In 2016, a rumor circulated about LeBron being a The Undertaker fan after his picture wearing The Undertaker t-shirt went viral on the internet. The photo was snapped during a practice session in Oakland.

Talking about the viral LeBron James wearing The Undertaker t-shirt picture, Joe Vardon said that the basketball megastar hates it when someone intentionally tries to gain popularity or money using him without being on the NBA court.

"In other words, no PR stunts that don’t benefit James. He wore an Undertaker T-shirt. For him, that’s enough", added Vardon regarding the situation involving The Deadman.

Meeting The Undertaker would have had a positive effect on the PR stunts of LeBron James, considering the WWE legend has widespread popularity all over the world.

Given the stature of The Phenom, it was a humiliating experience for him. Moreover, he didn't show up there uninvited. LeBron James' Cavaliers teammates reached out to The Undertaker to appear during that game, perhaps to surprise him.

Even though James never showed up to see Taker, his Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love was thrilled to see the WWE legend. He took a picture with The Undertaker holding a WWE Championship on his shoulder.

The meeting between LeBron James and The Undertaker would not only have given one of the most iconic pictures of all time but also benefited both the NBA and WWE. Taking LeBron's illustrious lengthy career into account, he could be called The Undertaker of basketball.

Meanwhile, LeBron is seemingly a fan of professional wrestling. Apart from wearing the Undertaker t-shirt in 2016, he once appeared on Monday Night RAW as a spectator. Back in 2003, 20-year-old LeBron James, who was a rookie in his basketball career, attended the flagship show. Following the event, he took pictures with WWE stars backstage, and the wrestlers didn't turn down a young LeBron's request.