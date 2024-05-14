Young LeBron James’ big dreams were once shaken. Around 11 years old, during a routine checkup, a doctor told him that he would only reach 6'3" in height. This was a huge blow for LeBron James who had high aspirations to play in the NBA. Back then, LeBron was just 5'7”.

Thankfully the doctor's prediction proved to be wrong. Eventually, LeBron experienced a growth spurt. By the end of his freshman year, James had already reached 6'3". Also, he kept growing and eventually reached his current height of 6'9". And, this final height became a major asset in Los Angeles Lakers legend’s NBA career.

LeBron James journey from college to NBA- Let's look back

LeBron James was a standout when he finished high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio. He put up some amazing numbers. In his third year, he even made it to the front page of Sports Illustrated, where they called him "The Chosen One." On top of that, the four-time NBA champion received accolades such as the Gatorade National Player of the Year and several Ohio Mr. Basketball honors.

LeBron James entered the NBA Draft in 2003. As expected, he became the number one overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers and took home the 2004 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. In 2007, he led the Cavaliers to their first NBA Finals appearance and clinched his first NBA MVP awards in 2009 and 2010.

Moving on, James next left Cleveland to unite with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami. Thereafter, James and his teammates won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

Interestingly, LeBron James returned to Cleveland and formed a strong team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. In 2016, LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers went on to defeat the Golden State Warriors in a seven-game series.

In 2018, King James joined the LA Lakers. Injuries hampered his first season, and the Lakers failed to make the playoffs. However, two years later, in the 2020 NBA Bubble playoffs, James led the Lakers to their 17th championship. Additionally, he also earned his fourth Finals MVP award.

Honestly, the Lakers haven't been able to recapture the 2020 magic. But what’s mindblowing is LeBron James continues to defy age. He recently surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.