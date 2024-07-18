When LeBron James Saved Carmelo Anthony from Drowning in the Bahamas: “Bron Jumps Off the Boat like He’s MacGyver”

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James share a unique bond—LeBron once saved Carmelo from drowning in the waters of Bahama!

In 2020, during an Instagram Live session with Dwyane Wade, Anthony recounted the event after being prompted by Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union.

LeBron James once saved Carmelo Anthony from drowning

Carmelo Anthony was chatting with his friend Dwyane Wade when Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, interrupted, asking Anthony to share the story of how LeBron James became his hero.

“Mel, in your own words, please tell the story of when we were in the Bahamas and it didn’t look like you were gonna make it,” Union, 47, said.

“Yo, that s— got me sweating thinking about that,” Anthony said of the scary experience before starting the story, which happened during a vacation in the Bahamas.

He then explained how they both jumped off the boat in the Bahamas. They went on a swim to a little grotto. Anthony continued, explaining his near-drowning was his fault because he stayed behind to see the “last little bit of the barracudas, snorkeling and all that.”

“It was my fault,” he admitted. He said he looked up and the current was taking him in the middle of the ocean.

Wade added that they couldn’t see him, to which Anthony replied, that all types of scenarios were playing through his head, and he knew they couldn’t spot him since it was very windy.

That’s when Anthony said James jumped off the boat to save him.

LeBron James jumped off the boat into the water. He brought Anthony back with one arm. He was swimming with one arm and carrying Anthony in the other, Anthony recounted, as Wade laughed at the memory.

“I told people this story before, I said listen, I’ve seen LeBron do a lot of major things on the court,” Wade said. “Off the court, when he went and saved Melo’s life….”

“He saved my life,” Anthony agreed. He further said that he really appreciated it. James saved Anthony’s life that day, who almost ended up on the other side of the island.

Kiyan Anthony teases himself and dad Carmelo while discussing matchup against LeBron and Bronny James

Now four years later, LeBron is playing in the league with his son Bronny. In a recent interview with Overtime, Kiyan Anthony claimed that LeBron and Bronny James would beat him and Carmelo Anthony in a 2v2 game. He might have had a point, considering LeBron is still active in the league while Carmelo has been retired for two years.

However, Carmelo Anthony humorously disagreed and left funny comments on Kiyan's interview clip shared on X/Twitter. Kiyan later revealed he was just teasing his dad, only to joke again while sparking the debate about the 2v2 father-son duel:

"I was trolling for real," Kiyan said while interviewing Carmelo. "But on a serious note, if you redo that what would the score be and why? Think they both in the league, none of us in the league," Kiyan said to playfully challenge his dad.

While Carmelo Anthony acknowledged Bronny James’ talent in a 1v1 battle, he quickly dismissed LeBron James’ participation, implying that LeBron wouldn’t take part.

This claim is similar to Anthony's recent interview with Jayson Tatum on his podcast, where he suggested James might not participate in a hypothetical 1v1 contest among Team USA players.