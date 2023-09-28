When LeBron James snubbed USD 158 million Reebok deal for Nike legacy

Before securing his position in the NBA, Lebron James was already a superstar. He had three giants Nike, Adidas, and Reebok fighting to sign him. Adidas made an inferior offer, proposing $70 million over 10 years to a man not even old enough to consume alcohol.

Nike, however, stepped up with an estimated proposal of $90 million across seven years. But the most substantial bid came from Reebok, presenting to LeBron James a hefty sum of $110 million over a decade, with a $10 million advance. The catch was that it was a ticking-bomb contract, a move made by Reebok in hopes of restricting James' communication with other competitors.

Nevertheless, James chose Nike, believing they would provide him with superior promotions and shoe designs. He was a man who idolized Michael Jordan, and even at that time, he prioritized his legacy over an outright money-making deal.

More than anything, it was a $158 million gamble on his personal skills. If his performance in the NBA had been subpar in the subsequent year, no amount of sleek Nike advertising would have rescued him. Today, he's an invaluable asset to the brand and holds a lifetime contract with Nike, earning him well over a billion dollars.

Nike Prepares to Release the LeBron 21 in Anticipation of LeBron James' 21st NBA Season

Nike is set to launch the newest model in LeBron James' legendary signature collection, the LeBron 21 “Akoya”, this Thursday, poised for the approaching NBA 2023-24 season. The cutting-edge footwear, featuring a Zoom cushioning system with a pearlescent theme, will be available on Nike.com, local stores, and retail partners.

The LeBron 21 draws inspiration from LeBron's daughter Zhuri, following the precedent of the LeBron 20, which was unofficially dedicated to his older son Bronny. This 21st signature shoe adopts a low-profile design from its predecessor, redesigned with softer leather.

Honoring the natural allure of Akoya pearls and reflecting LeBron's fatherly protective instincts, the brand introduces the "Light Bone" hue, combined with contrasting splashes of "Dark Russet" and "Campfire Orange". These touches highlight the profile Swoosh and the exquisite detailing on the heel. A rich quilted texture graces the tongue, imitating a shell's interior, further integrating the themes of fatherhood and protection into the initial pair.

