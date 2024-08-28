When LeBron James Was Controversially Accused of Using Performance Enhancing Drugs by ESPN Insider

Remember when LeBron James was dominating the court, even in his 20th year in the NBA? He was as spectacular as ever, making us all wonder how he could keep up with the younger players.

But then, out of nowhere, a shocking accusation surfaced, casting a shadow over his incredible career.

It was during an episode of the Flagrant 2 podcast that UFC fighter-turned-ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen dropped a bombshell.

Sonnen, known for his bold and often controversial statements, accused LeBron of using performance-enhancing drugs. He didn’t just hint at it—he claimed to know exactly what LeBron was doing.

"Other basketball players will hear about what LeBron does and go, 'That doesn't matter.' If you knew what these performance enhancers did, you'd know it does matter. We have the same drug guy, I know exactly what he's doing," Sonnen boldly stated.

Sonnen specifically pointed to EPO (Erythropoietin), a substance that boosts red blood cell production, giving athletes the endurance to perform at their peak for longer periods. "EPO is the king of performance enhancers,"Sonnen said, explaining how it’s commonly used by cyclists to maintain their stamina.

The implication was clear: Sonnen believed LeBron’s seemingly superhuman endurance was not just a result of his natural talent and work ethic, but possibly due to something more questionable.

LeBron’s fans were understandably shocked. After all, this was LeBron James—a player known not just for his incredible athleticism, but also for his dedication to maintaining his body. Over the years, we’ve heard countless stories about his rigorous training regime, his disciplined diet, and his commitment to staying in peak physical condition. So to hear someone suggest that his success might be aided by performance enhancers felt like a slap in the face to everything we’ve come to admire about him.

The NBA, for its part, conducts random drug tests to catch any potential steroid use among its players. And they’ve been particularly diligent about this, especially when players have standout performances. Both Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell can attest to that, having been tested after some of their most impressive games. So if LeBron were using something illegal, wouldn’t the NBA have caught it by now?

That’s what makes this accusation so hard to swallow. LeBron has had his share of injuries, especially in recent years. He’s missed 20+ games in four of his five seasons with the Lakers. If he were using performance enhancers designed to aid recovery, wouldn’t we expect him to be more durable, not less? Plus, LeBron was remarkably resilient during his first 15 NBA seasons, which only adds to the argument that he’s just a natural athletic marvel.

At 38 years old, LeBron was still putting up All-Star numbers. In 47 games that season, he averaged 29.5 points on 50.1% shooting, along with 8.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and nearly a steal per game. Those are numbers any player would be proud of, let alone someone who’s been in the league for two decades. But for LeBron, it’s just another day at the office.

Sonnen’s accusations didn’t stop with LeBron. He also took a jab at Tiger Woods, another legendary athlete, suggesting that Woods, too, had dabbled in performance-enhancing substances. Given Woods’ history, including his association with Dr. Anthony Galea, who was once caught smuggling illegal PEDs, this claim didn’t seem as outlandish. But still, it added fuel to the fire.

In the end, the accusations didn’t seem to stick. LeBron continued to play at an elite level, brushing off the noise as he’s done so many times before. Fans may have been momentarily shaken by the controversy, but it’s hard to doubt a player with a track record as long and illustrious as LeBron’s.

