When LeBron James Was Hilariously Called Out for Lying on His Own Show by Jalen Ramsey: ‘They Say You Be Cappin’

There’s a fine hilarious throwback from 2022 when Los Angeles Lakers superstar, Jalen Ramsey called out LeBron James for lying. It all started when the four-time NBA Champion accused Ramsey’s coach Sean McVay of stealing a trick from his playbook on Madden.

Ramsey didn’t believe James for a second, but he then came out with a scathing reply to James reminding him that the NBA Twitter is always lying. “Now LeBron, you know what they’re saying on Twitter right now. They say you be capping,” Ramsey said as the other guests laughed. This happened on LeBron James’ show, “The Shop” which is also available on Amazon Prime.

James however, laughed it off and says he always tells the truth. "I only speak the truth, baby. I only speak the truth,” James said. This particular moment became a thing on the internet because LeBron James has often been subject to memes because of the number of times, fans have caught him lying.

There are several memes on the internet that in a lighter spirit troll the NBA superstar for lying. For example, after the death of Migos Rapper Takeoff, James had said that he started listening to the trio back in 2010, a year before the Atlanta-based trio even dropped their mixtape, and even three years before “Versace” became a smash hit.

While there might be a chance that he flipped about it though, most users claimed that he was lying like he has done in the past also.

Then in August 2022, an old interview of James shows him saying that he told his friends that Kobe Bryant would score 70 points before the Lakers star dropped 81 against the Raptors. A screenshot from that interview was used then on the internet to troll James for his bizarre predictions.

Besides his lies, the NBA Champion has also been accused by a section of critics, that he has only gained an upper hand in the game in his career, just because of his strength and size, and no skills.

However, the 39-year-old athlete came sharp with a bold response on his Instagram on September 8, where he shared a compilation of his game-play which shows him using his skills to take an advantage in the game.

Taking a screenshot of that video, James wrote a caption, "Pure brute strength and just running people over my whole career! No skill detected.”

Be that as it may, LeBron James is one of the greatest legends in basketball, often compared to the likes of Michael Jordon. Nicknamed “King James”, he has also won three Olympic Gold medals for his country. Soon, we might also see his son, Bronny James as the Lakeside Lakers have selected him at no. 55 in the 2024 NBA Draft.

