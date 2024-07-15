When Legendary Trainer Tim Grover Spilled Beans on Michael Jordan's Mental Game; DETAILS Inside

Basketball is a mental sport at its best, in addition to a physical one. Since every player in the NBA is insanely athletic, one needs to develop a mental edge to stand out. When it comes to mental, very few sports have seen someone better than Michael Jordan.

Tim Grover, a renowned trainer spilled beans on how Michael Jordan achieved GOAT status. He claimed that as MJ's career developed, he picked up the tactical and mental skills that helped him succeed.

What did Grover say?

Grover said, "A lot of athletes mature physically, but they don't mature mentally. Michael's game not only became sharper physically but also became more defined and sharper from a mental standpoint. He knew when to use energy and when to conserve it. He knew how to intimidate the opponent without having to say a word."

MJ was always a few steps ahead

Jordan is the embodiment of the ideal athlete. Not only did he have perfect fundamentals, but he also had a mental mastery of the game. His Airness knew how his opponents felt about him and how their strategy centered on his style of play. With this knowledge, the Chicago Bulls legend was able to outwit them by creating counter-counters to their counters.

This strategy is essential in a postseason series. Because of this, Jordan and players like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James aren't content to be two or three games ahead. They are aware that their rivals are actively considering how to outlast them. The ability to live in the now while keeping an eye on the future is necessary for victory.

Grover spilled beans on MJ's trash-talk strategy

Grover also revealed the true story of Jordan's legendary trash-talking skills. The trainer claimed that the North Carolina product didn't use derogatory language to taunt his opponents. It served as his means of self-motivation.

Grover added, "He was known as one of the biggest trash talkers. But he didn't trash talk to get into the opponent's head. He would trash talk to get into his head, because now whatever he said, he had to go out and back it up."

One well-known instance was when he began counting backwards against Steve Smith, starting at 40. When Michael Jordan blurted out "38" after draining a jumper, the guard was initially perplexed as to why. That all made sense, though, when Mike said "36" following yet another basket. That night, Jordan wanted to burn him with a 40-piece.

