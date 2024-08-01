When Lena Dunham Accused Odell Beckham Jr. of Being a Misogynist: ‘He Looked at Me Like I Was Not a Woman of His Standards’

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who always avoids controversy and is a true family man, was once tagged as a 'Misagonyst' by American actress and writer Lena Dunham, well known for her show Girls.

The Lena Dunham and Odell Beckham Jr. dispute in 2016 centered on statements made by Dunham during an interview with Amy Schumer for Dunham's newsletter, Lenny Letter. The incident transpired after both Dunham and Beckham attended the 2016 Met Gala.

During the interview, Dunham discussed sitting close to Beckham at the Met Gala. She stated feeling neglected and thought that Beckham was criticizing her physical appearance. Dunham claimed Beckham stared at her as if she were "a marshmallow" and that he assumed she was unworthy of his attention because she did not meet a traditional standard of appearance.

Lena stated, "I was sitting next to Odell Beckham Jr., and it was incredible because it was as if he looked at me and decided I was not the shape of a lady by his standards. He was like, "That is a marshmallow. That is a kid." That is a dog." It wasn't rude; he just appeared perplexed."

Dunham felt that Beckham was analyzing her attractiveness and wondering what he was thinking about her. She went on, "The atmosphere was very much like, "Do I want to fuck it?" Is it wearing a tuxedo? Yes. I'm going to get back to my cellphone." It felt as if we were compelled to be together, and he was genuinely perusing Instagram rather than staring at a woman wearing a bow tie. It occurred to me: "This should be called the Metropolitan Museum of Getting Rejected by Athletes."

These statements were condemned for being arrogant and reflecting racial and gender stereotypes. Critics stated that Dunham transferred her insecurities onto Beckham without providing any evidence of his true thoughts or sentiments. The controversy also highlighted problems of privilege, as Dunham, a white woman, made judgments about Beckham, a black man, based on her own biases and fears.

The comment sparked widespread criticism, with some accusing Lena of narcissism and questioning her decision to attribute her views to someone she had never met. After seeing the outrage, Lena reacted with a series of tweets, defending herself and her decision to share the anecdote.

Later, Dunham apologized on Instagram for projecting her frustrations onto him and stated that her assumptions about his views were unfounded. She stated that her statements were motivated by her own fears and preconceptions rather than Beckham's behavior and that her remarks were unjust to him. Dunham expressed guilt for how she described the experience and apologized to Beckham directly.

Dunham also apologized to Beckham and the public, underscoring her dedication to recognizing and addressing her prejudices. Dunham's apology emphasized her realization of the need to be more mindful of her prejudices and the impact of her words on others.