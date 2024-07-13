When Leon Edwards Hilariously Wanted To Cuddle ‘A Fat Girl’ in UK’s Extreme Cold Weather

Leon Edwards once posted a hilarious tweet wanting to cuddle ‘a fat girl’. Back in 2013, Edwards took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that the weather made him desire to do so. The tweet was posted in January 2013 and judging that Edwards is from the UK, it was pretty much cold there.

Edwards hadn’t joined the UFC back then and was actually 4-1 as a professional then. Interestingly, his infamous tweet often resurfaces whenever the current UFC welterweight champion has a fight coming up.

Leon Edwards’ desire to cuddle

Leon Edwards, who recently expressed the desire to fight Islam Makhachev in the future , doesn’t always appear to be the most entertaining fighter outside the octagon. He keeps himself a low profile mostly.

That wasn’t the case when ‘Rocky’ got nature’s call as he wrote on X, “This weather makes me want to cuddle up to a fat girl.”

To advocate for Edwards, January is extremely cold in the UK. Hence, the Birmingham native was perhaps in search of some warmth and didn’t hesitate to express how he felt.

Edwards is currently the UFC welterweight champion and won the belt by knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards’ last defeat came in 2015, against Usman in their first fight. He has since defeated ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ twice, having a 2-1 lead in the series.

He is undefeated in his last 13 fights and defeated Colby Covington in his latest fight at UFC 296. ‘Rocky’ has defended the welterweight title twice and will take on Belal Muhammad in his next title defense at UFC 304.

The UFC 304 PPV is set to take place in Birmingham, UK. Edwards is keen on putting up a show on home soil. Edwards last fought in the UK at UFC 286 against Kamaru Usman. The PPV card took place at the O2 Arena in London.

Leon Edwards won that contest via a close decision and would look to keep himself on the winning track against Muhammad at UFC 304.

Leon Edwards predicts UFC 304 fight against Belal Muhammad

Leon Edwards is confident to beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. The welterweight champion feels he’d earn a third-round stoppage against ‘Remember the Name’. He confidently predicted so in an interview with talkSPORT.

The duo previously fought in 2021 in the main event of a UFC Fight Night, where the fight ended due to an accidental eye poke from ‘Rocky’. The score is set to be settled for good at UFC 304.

Like Edwards, Muhammad is also on an impressive unbeaten run of 10 fights, winning nine of those contests. His last defeat came in 2019 against Geoff Neal.