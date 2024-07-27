When Leon Edwards Shockingly Revealed Learning About Taxes Through MMA

Leon Edwards once revealed how MMA helped him to learn about taxes. Edwards was brought up through a rough upbringing being born in Jamaica. ‘Rocky’, however, eventually moved to the UK and went on to become a world champion in MMA.

After his title-winning UFC 278 win against Kamaru Usman, Edwards revealed how earning through MMA helped him do taxes. He also claimed at a point, he didn’t know what to do with his money and eventually learned to utilize it properly.



Leon Edwards is set to pay homage to his Jamaican roots with his custom shorts for the upcoming UFC 304 PPV. Edwards once explained how he learned to use money properly through his MMA earnings.

The Brit told GQ, “I’ve learned about my taxes through martial arts! After getting paid for fights, I didn’t know what to do with my money or how to handle it. So I’ve learned a lot from this sport.”

Edwards added that he used to buy a lot of watches and clothes when he was young. However, the situation changed with time as he continued to mature.

Instead, Edwards now looks for opportunities where he can invest properly. ‘Rocky’ added that an athlete has a short window at the top to earn money. While he still enjoys nice clothes, traveling, and other carnal pleasures, he is more focused on making the most out of his earnings.

Considering Leon Edwards is now the champion, he bags a hefty amount per fight. Apart from that, he gets PPV points for headlining cards. ‘Rocky’, though, is more focused on securing a good future for his kids.

Leon Edwards looks to mark his third title defense at UFC 304

Leon Edwards won the welterweight championship with a vicious knockout win against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. He has since beaten Usman in the trilogy fight at UFC 286 and then Colby Covington at UFC 286.

‘Rocky’ is now looking to mark his third title defense against Belal Muhammad. The duo fought back in 2021 but the bout ended in a no-contest on that occasion.

Edwards landed an accidental eye-poke in the second round of that fight. The bout, as a result, was declared a no-contest. They will look to finally settle the score this weekend at UFC 304, set to take place in Manchester, England.

