When Lily Collins Announced Manningcast Season 2 With Eli and Peyton Manning in Her Emily in Paris Style

When Peyton Manning came on Saturday Night Live in 2022, he expressed his feelings for Netflix's Emily in Paris.

He told Colin Jost during a Weekend Update parody that the Netflix series, "has everything: romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism, and finally, not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich, I could only describe it as 'food porn.'"



It seemed only natural for Emily in Paris star Lily Collins to repay the favor as Manning and his brother Eli prepared for the return of their Manningcast on ESPN.

The alternate presentation of Monday Night Football, created by Peyton Manning's production business Omaha Productions, premiered in 2021 and returned for season two, with the brothers providing their seasoned, and often irreverent, perspectives on a series of NFL games.

“The only thing better than watching football, is watching other people watch football,” said Collins in the video that you can watch above.

“The Manning Brothers get to reprise the roles they were literally born to play – themselves. Peyton, the type-A older brother – meticulous, bossy, easily exasperated… and Eli – the dopey baby bro, easily confused, always looking like a sleepy teenager whose mom just woke him up from an unplanned nap. Don’t get me started on the fashion,” She joked.

Then she added, “Every permutation of khaki pant and quarterzip pullover a girl could dream of. And the colors – all manners of beiges and grays and beiges. You’ll feel like you were transported to an exotic Banquet Hall in Downtown Indianapolis, for day three of an Insurance Convention, where the salesmen are finally ready to cut loose.”

Advertisement

The ManningCast was a simulcast, or alternate broadcast of the same show, that aired alongside ESPN's Monday Night Football brand and featured former NFL quarterbacks and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning analyzing the game in real time, as well as guests and humor. In the first season, Eli shot from his home in New Jersey, while Peyton filmed from a private memorabilia warehouse in Denver.

Season 1 guests featured Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, rap icon Snoop Dogg, and performer David Letterman, to mention a few. The show, officially dubbed "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli," debuted in July 2021 with an announcement.

Also Read: Tom Brady’s Goat Status Gains Another Seal of Approval as Former Bucks Teammate Shares Interesting Second Locker Room Story