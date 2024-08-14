When Lily Collins Loved Fan Peyton Manning’s Red Beret Nod to Emily in Paris Season 2

British-American actress, Lily Collins was once amused by the former NFL player, Peyton Manning’s Emily in Paris season 2 skit that he performed at the Saturday Night Live show, in 2022.

Collins, who played the role of Emily Cooper, even found Manning’s skit to be extremely hilarious. She quickly went on to share an Instagram post of the former football star's surprise appearance on the show.

The video clip showed how at one point, Manning put on Emily's signature red beret to emulate her distinctive fashion sense. The actress thus captioned the clip; “Peyton Manning in a beret is everything I didn’t know I needed. Still dying over the @emilyinparis-inspired Weekend Update on @nbcsnl last night….”

It is important to highlight that Peyton Manning was a part of the show with American comedian and writer, Colin Jost. The quarterback was initially asked to discuss the exciting football weekend from the divisional round of the playoffs, but he talked on a completely different topic.

The now 48-year-old revealed that he had one hour before the game began so he watched the first episode of Collins' series and got so hooked to it that he ended up binge-watching the entire season in one go.

He later went on to praise the series in the same show and said, as quoted by Seventeen; “Oh my God, Colin, this show has everything. Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism — finally. Not to mention, a culinary tapestry so rich I can only describe it as food porn.”

For the unversed, Emily in Paris is a popular TV series that follows the life of Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris for a job opportunity and experiences various adventures. As of now, three seasons of the show are available on Netflix, with the first part of the fourth season set to be released tomorrow, August 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Peyton Manning has played 18 seasons in the NFL league before announcing his retirement in 2016. He was drafted into the league in 1998 by the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he played for 14 seasons. He then signed a deal with the Denver Broncos in 2012 and played with them until 2015.

Among his achievements include being a two-time Super Bowl Champion, securing a five-time NFL Most Valuable Player title, and getting awarded the NFL Offensive Player of the Year title twice.

