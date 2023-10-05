When Lionel Messi asked Boateng if he could outscore Cristiano Ronaldo in Italy

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the biggest names in football. Both superstar player are not only big faces of football but also has a worldwide influence. Ronaldo has around 607 million followers. On the flip side, Messi has 488 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, AC Milan star, Kevin Prince Boateng said in an interview, via GiveMeSports.he said “We spoke one time in the shower because he asked me if it’s difficult to score in Italy, and he asked me “Would I score a lot of goals?” and I said “ You score a lot of goals? And I said, “ You score whenever you want, you know, you're Messie.”

He further said “ They respect each other a lot, but you could see he was asking. Is it difficult? I said it’s more difficult because it’s more important in Italy to keep a clean sheet at the back than to score, you know,”

All you need to know about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi is 36 years old, a professional footballer who plays forward for and captains both Major League Soccer clubs and the Argentina national team. He is considered one of the best players of all time.

He had spent his whole career with Barcelona, he won 34 Club record trophies, including ten, La Liga titles, seven Copa Del Rey titles, and four times UEFA Champions League. He also has the most international goals by South American male. He has scored over 800 senior career goals for club and country. In March 2023, Messi made a return to Argentina as a world champion.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a 38-year-old Portuguese professional football player who plays forward for captains both Saudi Pro League club AL Nassr and the Portuguese national team. He is also compared as one of the greatest football players around the globe. Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Or awards and three times UEFA Champions League, he holds the record for most appearances, goals, and assists. he is also the highest goal-scorer of all time.

