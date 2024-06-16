When Lita's Personal Belongings Were Auctioned To Crowd During Her Humiliating WWE Exit In 2006

Lita's full-time WWE career spanned seven years, from 1999 to 2006. She hung up her boots in 2006 when she was just 31 years old and still in her prime. Her retirement match was against Mickie James at Survivor Series 2006.

Lita left WWE after losing her final match. In an interview with Ring The Belle in 2018, the former Women's Champion said that she didn't like the way her farewell match and the segment afterward panned out.

According to Lita, "I was super uncool with it. I went up the chain. I went to the producers, I went to the writers, I went to Vince, I went back to the producers, back to the writers, back to Vince. It was a hard no."

The derogatory segment after Lita's final match

Walking into Survivor Series 2006, Lita was the Women's Champion. She lost the match to Mickie James. However, the disrespect towards Lita continued even after losing her retirement match.

JTG and Shad Gaspard, known as Cryme Tyme, sneaked into Lita's locker room and stole a box containing her personal belongings.

To her annoyance, Cryme Tyme started auctioning Lita's stuff, calling it a "hoe sale." The audience in the front row and second row took money out and looked eager to buy Lita's items from the box, including her undergarments.

It was not the most courteous way to bid farewell to one of the greatest female wrestlers in WWE history. Lita looked visibly upset during the segment, which was the reason she called it "uncool."

Advertisement



Lita made sporadic appearances after her retirement

Due to unfavorable circumstances and constant criticism from fans involving her personal life, Lita took an early retirement in her prime. Nevertheless, she didn't cut ties with WWE despite the mistreatment.

The four-time WWE Women's Champion received a Hall of Fame induction in 2014. In 2018, she wrestled at the Royal Rumble and Evolution, the first-ever Women's exclusive pay-per-view.

Her most recent run was in 2023. After teaming up with Becky Lynch, the 49-year-old won the Women's Tag Team Championship and wrestled at WrestleMania 39, making it her second match at the Showcase of Immortals.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Why Becky Lynch Winning WWE Women's World Championship on RAW Was Not the Right Move



