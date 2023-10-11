When Madonna proposed to NBA legend Dennis Rodman with THIS controversial offer

Discussing his 1993 relationship with Madonna on “The Breakfast Club”, Dennis Rodman revealed that the pop icon allegedly offered a substantial amount to him to father her child.

“She said, ‘Dennis, you know that I’m ovulating,'” Rodman, 58, recalled the “Vogue” singer saying over the phone. “I said, ‘What is that?’ I was trying to f–k with her, you know?”

During that time, Rodman was in Las Vegas. Madonna, eager to have a baby, sent a private jet to fly him back so that they could be intimate. Post the encounter, he promptly returned to Vegas to continue his gaming.

Rodman further disclosed to the hosts - Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee - that Madonna promised him $20 million if he successfully impregnated her and a child was born.



Exploring Dennis Rodman's dating life

Dennis Rodman's complex love life can be difficult to follow. Not only did he share his life with Madonna, but he also endured three marriages with Annie Bakes, Carmen Electra, and Michelle Moyer in 1992, 1998, and 2003, respectively.

Infidelity and abuse sadly caused the demise of Rodman's marriage with Bakes, just shortly after they said their vows. His relationship with Electra, on the other hand, almost ended after a mere nine days but they decided to reconcile. Despite this, Electra ultimately filed for divorce in 1999.

Rodman's nuptial with Moyer was even more convoluted. Yes, Moyer initiated the divorce process in 2004, but their efforts to save the relationship deferred the final resolution until 2012.

