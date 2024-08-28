When Magic Johnson and Michael Jackson Bonded Over a Bucket of KFC: ‘Michael, You Eat Kentucky Fried Chicken?'

Magic Johnson is known for his larger-than-life personality, and one of his most memorable stories involves an unexpected KFC dinner with Michael Jackson. It’s a tale that showcases Johnson’s charm and his genuine surprise at the quirks of the “King of Pop.”

On a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Magic Johnson recounted a humorous and unforgettable moment with the music icon. The story began when Jackson reached out to Johnson about collaborating on a project. Initially, Johnson thought it was a prank. He recounted, “I get a call, 'Magic, I want to talk to you.' I hung up, thinking it was a joke. Then, the phone rang again. 'Magic, this is Michael Jackson.' I hung up once more, still skeptical.”

It wasn’t until Jackie Jackson, Michael’s older brother, confirmed the call that Johnson realized he had been talking to the real King of Pop. “I was so embarrassed. I thought someone was playing a prank on me,” Johnson said, laughing. “I apologized for an hour, telling him I was sorry for doubting him.”

The next step was an invitation to Jackson’s home. The request? “Can you come to my house tonight?” Jackson asked. Johnson was thrilled. “What time do you want me there?” he replied enthusiastically.

When Johnson arrived for the dinner, he was in for a delightful shock. He expected a meal fit for a superstar—perhaps gourmet fare or something extravagant. Instead, he was met with something delightfully ordinary: Kentucky Fried Chicken. Johnson described his astonishment, saying, “The lid went up, and there it was—a bucket of KFC! I started screaming, ‘Michael, you eat KFC?!’”

The two icons then sat on the floor and enjoyed the meal together, diving into the bucket of fried chicken. Johnson recalled, “We tore that chicken up! It was so much fun.”

This humble meal provided more than just a good time. It also gave Magic Johnson a deeper appreciation for Michael Jackson’s dedication. Johnson had the chance to accompany Jackson on two of his tours, witnessing firsthand the intense preparation and effort Jackson put into his performances. “Watching Michael prepare for his concerts, I saw how hard he worked to be the best. It inspired me to push myself harder on the court,” Johnson said.

The encounter with Jackson left a lasting impression on Johnson, reinforcing the idea that greatness often comes with surprising, down-to-earth moments. Despite Jackson’s larger-than-life persona, his enjoyment of simple pleasures like KFC reminded Johnson of the importance of staying grounded.



