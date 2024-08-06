When Magic Johnson Offered Michael Jordan USD 1 Million To Play For 1992 Olympics Dream Team

Many claim that the 1992 Dream Team was Michael Jordan’s team. Jordan was, after all, the world's most famous hoopster and the clear top player in the NBA at the time. But Magic Johnson disclosed that in exchange for His Airness agreeing to play for the team, he would give him a million dollars.

At first, Mike had no desire to participate in team games. The legendary Chicago Bulls player always stated that he wanted other people to have the opportunity to play in the Olympics because he had already won gold for the US in 1984. It's not quite clear what changed Mike's mind, but Magic Johnson has always maintained that he was responsible for persuading Larry Bird and Michael Jordan to play for the team.

Magic said, "The only thing that David Stern and Rod Thorn asked me to do was to call Larry Bird and Michael Jordan and tell them they should play on the Dream Team."

It was simple to convince Larry Bird to join the Dream Team. The legendary basketball player for the Boston Celtics was nearing the end of his career and had serious back problems. Magic only needed to let Larry know that each game only required ten minutes of play.

However, Mike proved to be more difficult to persuade. Johnson claimed to have told Michael that the Dream Team would be so good that he could sit out the entire game after scoring 30 points in the first half. He also told him he could play golf and cards on his days off. Jordan persisted, however, that he was not interested in the Olympics. But Magic had no tolerance for rejection.

Johnson said in 1991, "I'm working on him. I even told him I'd give him a million dollars if he did. But so far he hasn't changed his mind."

A month later, USA Basketball revealed the initial ten players that made up the Dream Team. Names on the list included Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Michael Jordan's name was on it, too, despite what he had said before.

In the Dream Team documentary, Michael Jordan disclosed that his primary driving force was to interact with the players he faced in competition. Jordan only changed his mind because he knew the Dream Team would be unique, and he didn't want to miss being a part of something historic, according to Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen.

With Michael's arrival, the group became the official Dream Team. Without Mike in the lineup, the 1992 team would not have been the best put together, even with all the star power in the world.

