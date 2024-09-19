When Magic Johnson Revealed Name Of the Only Player He Feared; DETAILS INSIDE

Magic Johnson's extraordinary skill set and charisma caused quite a stir in the NBA. However, as Johnson gained notoriety, his bitter rival Larry Bird frequently stood in his way.

Even though "Larry Legend" lacked Johnson's grace and athleticism, the Los Angeles Lakers point guard acknowledged that he feared the Boston Celtics star every time they squared up.

Throughout his career, Magic acknowledged that the only player he was afraid of was Bird. Earvin made it clear, though, that his fear of the Celtics forward was a sign of deep respect for his opponent's style of play rather than weakness.

"Larry and I have an unusual relationship. We've been both competitors and good friends for many years. I have tremendous respect for Larry. He won't quit; he has the will to win. I spent a lot of sleepless nights preparing for him. That's respect. The highest respect you can pay to any player is that you fear him. Larry's the only player I feared," Magic wrote on a Skybox NBA card of Bird.

Of the two legends, Johnson was the first to win an NBA championship. Still, it made sense that the Showtime Lakers star was excited about facing Larry in the NBA Finals for the first time.

Advertisement

Magic and Bird eventually met in the championship round in 1984. Johnson, sadly, was defeated by "Larry Legend". Bird envied Johnson for winning an NBA championship in his first season, and Earvin revealed that he was still hurt by losing to Larry in the 1984 Finals.

"The first time we played head-to-head in the Finals, in 1984, Larry got the best of me. It took me years to get over it. Actually, I'm not sure I'm over it yet," the legendary point guard said.

Many people consider the rivalry between Johnson and Bird to be among the best in basketball history. Their rivalry grew stronger as their careers took off and eventually became what made the league unique.

ALSO READ: Dwyane Wade Reacts to Bronny James' LA Lakers Photoshoot; DETAILS Inside