When Magic Johnson trash talked Michael Jordan and he responded with ‘the greatest shot’

Many regard Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson as two of the all-time greatest basketball players. Their careers spanned the 1980s and 1990s in the NBA.

People widely view Magic Johnson as one of the top point guards ever to grace NBA history. At the same time, many recognized Michael Jordan as the best shooting guard to ever play the game.

Globally, scores of people acknowledge Jordan as the GOAT. His extraordinary athleticism and breathtaking skills have left fans worldwide in awe.

To this day, his plays rank among the best in NBA history. One such memorable play occurred in a 1992 practice game for Team USA in Monaco.

People refer to this team as the Dream Team, regarded as one of the most excellent teams ever formed. This marked the first time for NBA players to participate in the Olympics.

The team was a constellation of legends, including Jordan, Magic, Scottie Pippen, Clyde Drexler, and others, all under the guidance of the legendary coach, Chuck Daly.

Legendary dunk: Jordan's response to trash talk

Chuck created an East versus West division in the teams, putting Jordan and Magic in a head-to-head match. They vigorously scrimmaged for three intense days.

When Magic's team gained the upper hand one day, Magic tested the waters with some trash talk, something he's not known to do, against Jordan.

He had warned of a major blowout if Jordan's team didn't pick up their pace.

Magic revealed on the Jimmy Kimmel show that this trash talk fueled Jordan's competitive spirit. Jordan's tongue hung out further than usual, his eyes widened, he exited the huddle, shot a three, and stared down Magic.

He repeated this, and what occurred next was unparalleled.

Magic recounted the extraordinary shot, "This is the greatest shot I've ever witnessed. He had charged down the right side, leaped into the air, and just hung there, knowing David Robinson would crash to the ground."

As expected, David Robinson hit the deck, and Jordan spun 360 degrees mid-air, tongue-lashing, and dunked in a practice game, leaving everyone, including Magic, awestruck.

This event left a powerful impression on Magic and other legends. Magic confessed that no one could compare to Jordan, and there never would be. He also learned his lesson about trash-talking Jordan.

