When Mark Cuban asked Dennis Rodman to come live with him and offered USD 100,000 just to buy furniture

In a discussion with DJ Vlad, Rodman stated that Cuban offered him a seven-acre guest house to reside in, and supplied $100,000 for him to purchase all the necessary furniture to make the house feel like home.

“Oh yeah, he wanted me to live with him. He said, 'You ain't going nowhere, you coming and living with me', and I'm like, I am? I have a big house back here, and it's like, oh, my god, it was seven acres,” Rodman said about his conversation with Cuban. “It had pools and tennis courts, and he told me that I was gonna live right here. Then he told me to put some furniture in the house and said, 'Here is $100,000; go and buy all the furniture you want.’”

Despite Mavericks fans being highly doubtful of Dennis Rodman's bizarre antics and absence of leadership during his one-year term in Dallas, owner Mark Cuban countered this by treating the five-time NBA Champion with extraordinary hospitality.

Dennis Rodman's Net Worth slides to $500,000 in 2023

Dennis Rodman, celebrated as one of the NBA's greatest rebounders, unfortunately, lost a significant portion of his basketball fortune, with his net worth standing only at $500,000 as of May 2023.

Contrasting heavily with his career earnings of $27.5 million over 12 NBA seasons, Rodman's net value is surprisingly low. Documented extensively have been the financial conundrums of this former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, along with his reckless expenditure.

Currently, Rodman has chosen a more unassuming lifestyle and lives in Bloomfield, Michigan. The 62-year-old basketball icon reportedly went to rehab numerous times. He now values his privacy and dedicates some of his time to farming.

