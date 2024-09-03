When Marvel Actor Simu Liu Criticized NBA During All-Star Weekend Over A Doppelganger

Marvel actor Simu Liu is known for his roles in iconic Hollywood movies. In addition to his on-screen presence, the star actor has been seen on and around the basketball court at times.

Last year, things went a bit sour for him. Liu was disappointed and criticized the NBA during the All-Star Weekend for a segment that featured a celebrity-fan lookalike. A fan posted a photo on Twitter showing Simu next to an Asian audience member, prompting the actor to express his disapproval by tweeting, "I had a great time, but this wasn't cool."

Although the tweets have now been deleted. Simu followed up with a more detailed response the next day, clarifying that the entire organization and operational team had been nothing but stellar and that the incident was the result of one individual with a camera.

He also clarified that his comment was in no way disrespectful to the person in the photo, noting, "He's gorgeous; we just don't look alike." Many others echoed Simu's sentiments and called out the move as microaggressive and uncomfortable, with over 1.2k quote tweets on the original tweet expressing their disappointment at the portrayal of Asian individuals as interchangeable.

Simu Liu was in Salt Lake City, Utah, to participate in the All-Star game alongside notable figures such as singer-actor Janelle Monáe, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and rapper 21 Savage. With his swift and assertive response, Simu brought attention to the issue of racial insensitivity and the perpetuation of harmful stereotypes in mainstream media, garnering support from many who also recognized the need to address such instances.

Using his platform to raise awareness, Simu Liu's actions underline the importance of promoting diversity and inclusivity in all entertainment and public representation facets.

Liu was in full performance mode, as he performed really well during last year's NBA All-Star Celebrity game at the weekend. He stole the show with his outstanding 4-point shot in the first quarter, playing for the team Dwyane.

In addition to Liu's stellar performance, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf delivered a dunk show, earning the MVP title for Team Dwyane. The game remained intensely contested, with WWE Superstar The Miz nearly altering the game's outcome with a dramatic half-court heave, although it was unfortunately disqualified due to timing.

Ultimately, Team Dwyane emerged triumphant with a final score of 81-78 against Team Ryan, concluding a thrilling and electrifying contest that left fans on the edge of their seats. The 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game undoubtedly lived up to its reputation for fervor and excitement, with moments like Simu Liu's remarkable 4-pointer.

