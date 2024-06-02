When Matt Brown Missed His Weight Due to Fake UFC Doctor

In the world of mixed martial arts, every pound matters. Matt Brown, a UFC legend, knows this well. He's known for his deadly striking and relentless spirit. In 2014, he faced Robbie Lawler in a high-stakes fight. It was a title eliminator bout, crucial for his career. But something strange happened before the weigh-in.

A fake UFC doctor told Brown to stop cutting weight and rehydrate. Brown, trusting the supposed medical advice, complied. Moments later, Dana White revealed the truth. The doctor was an imposter, causing chaos backstage. This bizarre incident led to Brown's first and only weight miss in his career.

Matt Brown, known for his lethal striking and indomitable spirit, faced an unusual challenge during his fight with Robbie Lawler in 2014. Despite his meticulous weight-cutting regimen, he missed weight by half a pound. The cause? A man posing as a UFC doctor backstage.

As Brown cut weight, he realized he needed just 20 more minutes. He called UFC coordinator Burt Watson, who assured him he'd have an hour after the initial weigh-in to make weight.

However, things took a bizarre turn upon arriving at the weigh-in location. A man, claiming to be a doctor, approached Brown and told him he needed to rehydrate immediately, insisting that he had seen Brown cutting weight and it was unsafe to continue.

Trusting the supposed medical advice, Brown began drinking water. Moments later, Dana White approached him and asked, "Did somebody just tell you not to cut weight?"

When Brown confirmed, Dana revealed the shocking truth: "That dude is not a doctor. I don’t know who that guy is." This imposter had convinced Brown and other fighters to stop cutting weight, leading to multiple weight misses that day.

In the aftermath, Brown explained to Dana White that he had followed the "doctor's" orders, unaware of the deception. Despite the confusion, Dana assured Brown that he wouldn't take 20% of his purse and that Robbie Lawler was fine with the situation. Brown offered to continue cutting weight, but Dana dismissed the need, saying, "Don't worry about it."

Reflecting on the incident, Brown emphasized, "I’m a professional, I’m gonna make the weight, guaranteed. I’ve never missed weight in any other time of my life." The strange episode with the fake doctor remains a unique and curious chapter in Brown's career. Despite losing the fight to Lawler via decision, Brown's reputation for professionalism and dedication to the sport remained intact.

Matt Brown's experience with the fake UFC doctor is one of the more bizarre tales in MMA history. Have you ever faced a situation where things went completely out of your control? How did you handle it?

