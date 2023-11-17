When Metta World Peace broke Michael Jordan’s ribs before NBA GOAT's second comeback from retirement with Wizards

In a podcast interview, Metta Sandiford-Artest delved into his early NBA experiences. Drafted by the Chicago Bulls as the 16th overall pick in the 1999 NBA draft, he discussed the incident where he accidentally broke Michael Jordan's ribs during a pickup game.

Sandiford-Artest, formerly known as Ron Artest, recounted a game where, as a 19-year-old, he fiercely defended his childhood idol, Jordan, in a pickup game alongside a 15-year-old LeBron James at a Chicago gym.

Despite Jordan nearing retirement, Artest, in his rookie year, inadvertently elbowed Jordan while trying to defend him.

World Peace's Full Story and Apology

Recounting the story and expressing his remorse, World Peace began by setting the scene in a summer gym where various notable personalities would often play including R. Kelly, Barkley as well as Jordan, and many other NBA players.

The games were intense, and he described them as tougher than NBA games. One such game had Jordan posting up World Peace; a situation he didn’t want since Jordan was a time-proven scorer.

In his attempt to deny Jordan the ball, a struggle ensued where World Peace tried to lift Jordan's arm with his right hand leading to an accidental hit to Jordan's ribs with his elbow, resulting in the infamous broken ribs.

Qerim then added context about the timing of this incident, stating that World Peace was with the Chicago Bulls in 2001, and Jordan was on the brink of his Washington Wizards comeback.

Following the injury, Jordan had to take a three-month break. World Peace mentioned his belief that if not for the injury, Jordan could've averaged 35 points per game--he averaged 22.9 points in the 2001-02 season.

He then expressed his regret to Qerim about the unfortunate incident.

Michael Jordan's Departure from Basketball

Jordan's professional basketball career spanned 15 seasons, punctuated with two retirements and subsequent comebacks.

He first stepped away from the NBA in 1993 at 30, after triumphantly leading the Chicago Bulls to three straight NBA championships.

His desire to maintain the same intensity level dwindled and he announced his retirement in October of the same year. Not long after, he switched sports, engaging in minor league baseball.

However, basketball seemed to be his true calling because he reemerged in the NBA in 1995, donning the Bulls jersey again.

His influence undiminished, he guided the team to clinch three more NBA championships, reinforcing his status as one of basketball's all-time greats.

At 36, he opted for his second retirement from basketball in 1999. But, seemingly unable to resist the allure of the game, Jordan exited retirement in 2001.

This time, he joined the Washington Wizards as both a player and part-owner. He played for two more seasons before ending his NBA career in 2003 at the age of 40.

