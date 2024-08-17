When Michael Jordan Advised Shaquille O’Neal About Handling Success and Higher Expectations

Following his selection by the Orlando Magic in the 1992 NBA Draft, Shaquille O'Neal emerged as a superstar. Because of his success at LSU and his NBA-ready status, everyone in the NBA community knew this 7'1" giant was ready for big things.

The Diesel came through, taking over the league virtually right away. But his quick rise may have left him dealing with several problems worthy of a superstar. Any young player could find that sudden rise unsettling, which is why Michael Jordan gave the young O'Neal some insightful counsel.

“When you’re dealing with success, there are always higher expectations from year to year. But I think what’s very important for Shaquille is to set his own expectations and live up to those,” Jordan said in a documentary about Shaq. “Because if he lives up to his own expectations, he’s gonna surpass the expectations that people may have for him.”

Shaq followed that advice and went on to become one of the NBA's most dominant superstars. He was an incredible player who believed he could lead the league in scoring. O'Neal was the most unstoppable NBA player because of his strength, speed, and skill.

Big Aristotle had an attractive personality off the court in addition to his on-court prowess. Because he enjoyed interacting with the media, he became well-known after being drafted. Shaq was always full of energy and practical jokes, and he enjoyed making jokes with the interviewers.

He was a natural in the spotlight, so it was a true transition. Shaq knew he could dominate any opponent he played against, so he had no trouble being the star player in Orlando. Shaq found it more difficult to compete against other top centers such as Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon, but he demonstrated his star power by going toe-to-toe with them in his youth.

Shaq moved on, signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996 after leading the Magic to the NBA Finals in 1995. After winning three championships and all three Finals MVP awards from 2000 to 2002, he would finally live up to his expectations in Los Angeles.

Shaq even took home the MVP award for the 1999–00 regular season. At that point, he solidified his status as the league's best and most dominant player since nobody could stop him from scoring. In the post, O'Neal would ask for the ball, take a drop step, and dunk it. He was the best player on the best team because no one could stop him, even though everyone knew what he would do.

