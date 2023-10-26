When Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen had to restrain Dennis Rodman from getting into a fight with 7’1 Shaquille O’Neal

In NBA history, Dennis Rodman stands out as an unpredictable player. Given any opportunity, it was impossible to predict Rodman's next move. While his defensive and rebounding capabilities were limitless, he occasionally attempted reckless actions that required intervention.

This was evident during an overtime Bulls-Lakers game, where Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen had to step in. In the game's first half, Shaquille O'Neal had a strong offensive presence against the Bulls' interior defenders. However, Dennis Rodman had yet to challenge him.

Thus, as the second half began, Rodman shifted his focus to O'Neal.

The confrontation between Dennis Rodman and Shaquille O'Neal

As the second half unfolded, Rodman became a major annoyance for O'Neal, refusing to allow him control in the paint and outpacing him in rebounds. His strategy proved effective, as he limited O'Neal to only 4 points in the second half and no points in the 4th quarter.

As a result of Rodman's efforts, the Lakers lost their lead and the Bulls managed to push the game into overtime.

Throughout the overtime, Rodman persistently defended Shaq, keeping him scoreless once more as Chicago secured the lead. When Elden Campbell missed a three-pointer with 24 seconds remaining, Rodman promptly seized the rebound and requested a time-out

Extra time saw heightened tensions between Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Rodman, culminating near an altercation. With a slender lead of 125-123 and 20.7 seconds remaining, Rodman secured a vital rebound after a significant defensive halt. This led to a clash with Elden Campbell, who fouled Rodman, sparking a commotion.

O'Neal was eager to confront Rodman, the Bulls' power forward. In turn, Rodman found himself restrained and eventually brought to the floor by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

This act by Jordan and Pippen potentially saved Rodman from a technical foul and a subsequent ousting from the game.

ALSO READ: Trainer who worked with both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant once outlined major difference between the two NBA legends