When Michael Jordan attempted to cheat while playing cards against teammate's elderly mom

Michael Jordan is known for his champion-like attitude. There's a reason why he is called an NBA legend and it's because he just loves winning. Jordan's love for winning isn't limited to the NBA, but also other aspects of his life

Whether it be in business or in a card game with a teammate's old mom. In fact, there's an incident where Michael Jordan even cheated in a card game that he played with a teammate's mother. Check out the details of the story right below:

The time when Michael Jordan opted to cheat in a card game

The story goes to Michael Jordan's college days at the University of North Carolina. ESPN first recorded and published this incident a long time ago. The storyline is before the time Michael Jordan becomes a star player. So the story goes like this. Michael has a teammate, Buzz Peterson. The NBA legend once visited Buzz Peterson's home and played a game of cards with Buzz's mother.

When Buzz Peterson's mother went to the washroom for a minute, Michael Jordan cheated with the cards, in an attempt to win. And guess what, he did win that game. This shows how competitive Michael Jordan was, even before he came into the NBA. The whole incident was shared by Buzz Peterson to the reporter of ESPN, Chuck Klosterman, who came forward to publish this story as a series named 'Be Like Bode.'

