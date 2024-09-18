When Michael Jordan Donated His First Year Salary to Victims of September 11 Terrorist Attacks

Theoretically, a possible GOAT contender making a comeback to the big stage would be extremely wealthy. When 38-year-old Michael Jordan came out of his retirement for the second time to play for the Washington Wizards in the 2001–02 season, that was not the case, though. Nevertheless, one deed of generosity demonstrated that Jordan wasn't after wealth.

Mike could have asked the Wizards for almost any salary. After all, just his presence made the team into one of the league's top drawers; most of their games were nationally televised, and ticket sales skyrocketed wherever they played.

Even though he was the only one who could have made the company more profitable, Mike would not take a salary. Days after the 9/11 attacks, Jordan declared he was coming back, but he declined to do interviews "out of deference to the victims."

The iconic guard gave that season's $1 million salary—the lowest since 1988—to a worthy charity even though he was only entitled to that amount.

"Jordan said he will donate his first year's salary to the victims of the Sep. 11 terrorist attacks," a Washinton Post article read.

Jordan gave $100,000 to support the kids who lost their parents in the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, according to CNN. The remaining portion of his pay was donated to additional charities supporting the victims.

Upon joining the Wizards, Jordan—who was already widely regarded as the best player in NBA history—was driven by something other than financial gain. During his two seasons in Washington, he averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals, but he was unable to lead the team to the postseason.

But he had the same expectations of a leader now as he had when he played for the Chicago Bulls. This strategy didn't sit well with the rest of the team in the nation's capital, especially since they had no NBA championships to show for it.

In 2003, Mike's career as a player and front-office executive came to an end when team owner Abe Pollin determined it was time for the group to move on. The two parties parted ways badly, with Jordan adamantly turning down a $10 million severance package before he left.

