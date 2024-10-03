Following the Bulls' Last Dance, Michael Jordan announced his retirement for a number of reasons. With Phil Jackson no longer in the picture, Michael Jackson honored his pledge to never play for another coach. Sam Smith addressed the issue of burnout as well, stating that Mike didn't require much time to reflect. Shortly after the Bulls captured their sixth NBA title, he announced his retirement.

But there was also the tale of Michael quitting due to a serious injury to his shooting hand's index finger, which might have changed his style of play had he continued.

Michael celebrated the Bulls' sixth ring by taking a vacation to the Bahamas. He used a "cheap" cigar cutter there and accidentally cut his index finger. After being taken to the emergency room, he received treatment there. When he got back to Chicago, he went to former Bulls doctor John Hefferon and tried to mend the damage.

"When Hefferon did the surgery, I saw all the ligament damage I already had from dislocating my finer so many times,"said MJ to the Sun-Times via CBS. "So the only thing he could do was reattach the tendon. He said, 'You'll lose some mobility; there is nothing I can do."

Jordan claimed that the injury had an impact on his golf grip and that following surgery, he was unable to hold a baseball bat. When asked how it affected his basketball skills, Michael Jordan said he lost the one edge he had over most players.

"I can still shoot," Jordan added. "But I can't grip the ball completely. I have a tough time picking it up off the dribble like I used to."

Mike had one of the largest hands in NBA history, which allowed him to have exceptional ball control. Both current and former NBA players concur that his larger hands improved his game. It gave MJ a huge advantage over his opponents, according to a statement made by Phil Jackson himself.

