When Michael Jordan Explained Why He Was So Hard On His Bulls Teammates

Michael Jordan had an astonishingly strong and unwavering drive for glory. Even though MJ was an incredible player on the court, his demeanor and approach toward his teammates weren't always lighthearted. He wanted to win at all costs, so he expected the best from them.

This, not surprisingly, brought him a great deal of criticism. However, the six-time NBA champion has given a clear explanation of his viewpoint. Because he understood what it took to win and wanted everyone to know that his definition of winning was very different from everyone else's, Mike always expected his teammates to perform to the highest standard.

Jordan said, "That was leadership.I was the only guy there from 1984. I was there when there were 6,000 people in the stands. So, I took pride in making sure every guy understood what it took to get us to this point."

He added, "I never took a day off. If I took a day off, then Scottie was going to take a day off. And then Horace. The next thing you know, the whole scope of what we're trying to do is being weakened. I never took a shortcut, and I never wanted anyone else to take a shortcut. If that means someone interprets me as a tyrant, I'm pretty sure they're appreciative now."

When a player is said to have "carried the team on his back," it usually refers to his performance and how he aids the team in reaching its objectives, be it through significant scoring, strong defense, or even inspiring other players.

However, Jordan is the one whose unwavering focus enables him to accomplish all of that while also recognizing what the other players on the team need to succeed. Many concurred that his demands and aggressive behavior toward his teammates may have been excessive. There are various leadership philosophies, though.

Certain leaders thrive when they establish a rapport and work toward team consensus. Some people get great satisfaction from setting an example of commitment, aggression, and skill that the team can follow. The second leadership style was used by His Airness, and it was very effective.

Between 1984 and 2003, Jordan participated in 15 NBA seasons, winning 10 scoring titles (the most in league history) and six NBA championships. In addition to winning three NBA Steals titles, ten NBA First Team selections, nine All-Defensive First Team honors, fourteen NBA All-Star Game selections, three NBA MVP awards, and the 1988 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, he also won five NBA MVP awards.

