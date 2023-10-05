When Michael Jordan explained why Shaq left Lakers despite winning three straight NBA titles with Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal left the Los Angeles Lakers on July 14, 2004, after being traded to the Miami Heat. This player trade is one of the most iconic trades in NBA history because it ended a legendary duo - Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Despite the beef, the two had helped the Lakers to win three consecutive titles.

However, when Shaquille O'Neal decided to shift to the Miami Heat, Kobe Bryant was blamed. Unlike everyone else, Michael Jordan didn't blame Kobe Bryant even once. Instead, he revealed that instead of ‘team play’, it became ‘individual play’ which was what led to that player trade. Let's have a look at what the NBA legend said.

Michael Jordan on Shaquille O'Neal leaving the Lakers, not blaming Kobe Bryant for it at all

In 2017, the NBA legend Michael Jordan sat down with the publisher of Cigar Aficionado. During their conversations, Michael Jordan took on Shaquille O'Neal leaving the Lakers for Miami Heat. Refusing to blame Kobe Bryant for Shaquille O'Neal's leaving the Lakers, the Chicago Bulls legend said, "But you can't blame one guy. It's a combination of both of them.

Michael Jordan further added, "If you've got success in your house, you find a way to manage so that everybody prospers and everybody is viewed as champions. Personalities got involved after they'd had some success. It becomes about individuals — individual goals that they wanted to achieve."

In simple words, things between the two players changed - from being ‘team players’ to becoming ‘individual players’. Michael Jordan also stated during the same conversation, that he believed, both Shaq and Kobe, were changed with time. For them, it became more about creating their individual legacies. So to blame Kobe Bryant for the path Shaq chose is not right.

Also Read: When Zoo executive confirmed Gorillas were indeed intimidated by 7’1 Shaquille O’Neal