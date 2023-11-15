When Michael Jordan faced love child accusation in bizarre stunt with ex-fling Pamela Smith

Allegedly 28 years ago, a Georgia woman had a love child with basketball legend Michael Jordan, as stated in a lawsuit where she demanded coverage for the teenager's medical expenses and child support.

Pamela Smith, a 64-year-old in financial distress, claimed that after a 1995 affair, she became pregnant with Jordan's child. She gave birth to a boy in June the following year, according to Fulton County, Ga. records.

The supposed affair took place when the former star of the Chicago Bulls was still married to Juanita Vanoy, his 17-year wife, and mother of their two sons and a daughter. Their marriage ended in 2006.

In addition to financial help, Smith, who had filed for bankruptcy twice and had a history of several thousand dollars in unpaid tax liens, asked a Georgia judge to legally make "Jordan" the last name of her son.

As a student at Westlake HS in Atlanta, the son, Grant Pierce Jay Jordan Reynolds, already used the name Taj Jordan and claimed Michael Jordan was his father on the internet.

In a YouTube video posted in December, the teenager confirmed rumors about being Michael Jordan's son.

He said, "I have some exclusive, exclusive information I feel like everybody should know. If you’ve been hearing any rumors about Michael Jordan’s son on Twitter, Instagram . . . any of that — it’s true."

ALSO READ: 'Kobe think ya'll are soft’: Lou Williams reveals Bryant threatened to trade young Lakers players and confiscated his shoes from them

Pamela Smith: Alleged relationship with Michael Jordan and ongoing legal dispute

Smith and he had separated and tied knots with different people, but in 1995 their paths crossed again when Smith visited him and consequently got pregnant.

Smith didn't desire the title of being a mistress; therefore, she went ahead with her life and brought up her son, stated Love. He further added that it was only when her son matured that Pamela disclosed his famous father's identity.

She had an ongoing record of tax lien problems, commencing with $1,378 in 1999, $2,704 in 2002, $1,349 in 2006, and $1,157 in 2007. All of them landed up in collections before Smith somehow managed to clear them at the last minute, as shown in the records.

Later, she decided to drop the case due to her failure to remove her ex-husband's name from the birth certificate.

Even though she dropped the case, Smith insisted that Jordan is her son's father and stated her plans to file the lawsuit again. Jordan has consistently denied the allegation, and his legal team has confirmed that paternity has been firmly proven.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘He puts him in a chokehold?’: Draymond Green roasted by fans, as he, Klay Thompson, and Jaden McDaniels get ejected for wild scuffle