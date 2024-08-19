When Michael Jordan Felt Privileged After Meeting Wilt Chamberlain For the First Time

Although Wilt Chamberlain was the first real superstar in the NBA, Michael Jordan is still regarded as the league's greatest player. While guys like Michael once admired Wilt, today's youth look up to Michael Jordan. Even your heroes indeed have heroes they'd like to meet, and Jordan felt that way about Chamberlain. Mike could not pass up the chance to meet the renowned big man.

Jordan devoted much of his career to rewriting the record books, but Chamberlain still holds many of the records he could not produce. 'The Big Dipper' appears to have some records at this point in the game that will never be surpassed.

Though he may not be the greatest player of all time due to his lack of championship success, "Wilt the Stilt" undoubtedly exudes greatness. MJ had grown up watching one of his favorite players, so he was excited to meet him.

"I got the chance to meet Wilt Chamberlain for the first time, which I thought was a privilege for me being that I finished second to him in a lot of individual stats and career stats and scoring stats," Jordan said via MDBBall.

Jodan continued, "He was very nice to visit. He came up to me and congratulated me on my career. I'm a basketball enthusiast, and I honor and respect the people that gave me the opportunity to excel at this game, to make a living at this game. To see a lot of those guys, it was a privilege for me."

Jordan wasn't likely starstruck too often, given the attention and hype he received throughout his career—after all, he was usually the one making other players feel like stars. The star player for the Chicago Bulls felt that way about a select few guys, including Chamberlain.

But who could blame him for having those feelings? Wilt stands as the only player to ever score 100 points in an NBA game, and it's unlikely that he will ever break his career highs of 50.4 points per game and 27.2 rebounds per game in a single season. During his tenure in the league, Mike achieved numerous accomplishments, including six titles and numerous individual honors. Wilt was also chasing and frequently breaking records for the majority of his career.

